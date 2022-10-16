The men’s and women’s cross-country teams competed at the Arturo Barrios Invitational in their final regular season meet.
The men’s team placed 11th with 359 points, while the women placed 26th with 685 points.
The men’s team finished ahead of Texas Christian University, Baylor University and Louisiana State University for its third top-12 finish this season.
Junior Patrick Estes was the first to cross the finish line for the men’s team at 24:47 in the 8K. This is the second consecutive race Estes has finished first for the men’s team.
On the women’s side, freshman Lauren Walls-Portillo led the way for the Mavericks in the 6K with a time of 22:21.3.
Both teams will turn their attention to the Western Athletic Conference championships, scheduled for Oct. 29 in Nacogdoches, Texas. In 2012, the men’s team won the WAC championship in its only season in the conference.
