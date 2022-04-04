Fans rave as WrestleMania returns to Arlington for first time since 2016

Replica championship belts and colorful memorabilia flooded AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday and Sunday for the World Wrestling Entertainment’s WrestleMania 38.
Pyro was thundering throughout the arena from the show’s beginning to the entrances of the wrestlers competing over both nights.
WrestleMania returned to Arlington for the first time since 2016, this time as a two-day event, with the main cards starting 8 p.m. Saturday.
The annual event is WWE’s flagship and has been held since 1985. It’s the second time it has made an appearance in Arlington.
WWE started splitting WrestleMania into a two-day event in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Fort Worth resident Zeke Limon said he attended the previous WrestleMania in Arlington and preferred this year’s format.
“The first time they were here, it was one night, [and] it was about eight hours long,” Limon said. “This one, with the two different nights and each one being three hours each, energy is much more upbeat.”
On Saturday, 77,899 fans filled the stadium for seven matches, including an impromptu main event that marked Steve “Stone Cold” Austin’s in-ring return.
For Ray James of Charlotte, North Carolina, it was his first time experiencing WrestleMania in person.
“I first started watching wrestling when I was 10 years old,” James said. “I used to watch with my grandma all the time.”
James was excited to watch Seth Rollins compete in a match against an opponent to be determined. His prediction was one of his favorite wrestlers: The Undertaker.
The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday. He had been wrestling full-time from 1990 to 2010 then part-time in the last decade.
Instead, Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE for the first time since 2016 to face Rollins.
The lights cut to black, and when they turned back on, “American Nightmare” was in red, white and blue on the titantron. He defeated Rollins in his return to the WWE ring by pinfall.
It was not the first WrestleMania for Oregon resident Cole Whitaker, as he’s been to four of them, with the most recent in 2021.
He ranked the event as his second favorite WrestleMania he had ever attended.
Whitaker said Austin, who returned to the ring for a surprise match for the first time since 2003, performed a lot better than he expected.
“The fans were going to love it no matter what,” he said.
He defeated Kevin Owens in a no-holds-barred match, signifying that anything is legal to use. Austin redeemed his last match at WrestleMania 19, where he lost to The Rock.
Arlington resident Jarius Roberts was impressed with the first night of the event.
“We’re in love with the show. We love the entertainment value of it,” Roberts said.
On day two, which drew 78,453 fans in attendance, WWE Hall of Famer Edge faced off against A.J. Styles.
Edge, who initially retired from wrestling in 2011, made a return in 2020. He defeated Styles by pinfall, securing his fifth win in his last six matches.
The main event of night two featured the universal champion Roman Reigns versus WWE world champion Brock Lesnar in a title versus title unification match.
Before the match, Reigns had not been pinned in a singles match since December 2021.
Lesnar came into the match as a seven-time WWE world champion, while Reigns has held the universal championship twice.
Limon, whose favorite wrestler is Reigns, said he’s never been to a main event with that much energy before.
Reigns won the match, unifying the championships to cap off WrestleMania 38.
“It was just pure entertainment all the way through,” Limon said.
