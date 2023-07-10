 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Everything you need to know about the Volleyball Nations League Finals

Everything you need to know about the Volleyball Nations League Finals

College Park Center is lit up for a men’s basketball game against Texas State University as 10-year anniversary banners hang from its pillars Jan. 27 on Spaniolo Drive. 

The Women’s Volleyball Nations League is hosting its world championship at College Park Center. The tournament will run from Wednesday to Sunday.

Eight nations have qualified for the tournament and will compete in a single-elimination tournament to fight for the world title. The United States won the event’s first three tournaments in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Italy is the defending world champion.

“We have the eight best women’s volleyball teams in the world, and this is going to be volleyball like you’ve never seen it before,” VNL CEO Findlay Taylor told WFAA on Monday. “These ladies are incredible athletes and the power, the athleticism, is just phenomenal.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament before the first serve on Wednesday.

Who is competing in this year’s tournament?

The eight nations are ranked based on performance in preliminary matches dating back to late May. Here are the nations that qualified.

  • Poland
  • United States
  • Turkey
  • Brazil
  • China
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Germany

How did they qualify?

Sixteen nations were split into two pools to play qualifying games against each other. Each country played 12 games, and the top eight were selected for the WNVL finals.

Poland and the U.S. each won 10 of their 12 preliminary games to lock up the top two seeds. Turkey finished at 9-3 to claim the No. 3 seed. No. 4-8 all finished at either 8-4 or 7-5, highlighting the parity in the circuit.

The U.S. lost two matches in preliminary play to China and Japan. The team will have a chance to follow up when they meet Japan in the first round.

When will the games be played?

The tournament will run as a single-elimination format. Four quarterfinal matches will produce four winners. Those winners will play in the semifinals, with both semifinal winners meeting in the gold medal match and the semifinal losers meeting in the bronze medal match.

Games can be streamed on VBTV with a $7.99 monthly subscription. Subscriptions can be purchased here.

Tickets can be purchased here.

@isaacappelt

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments