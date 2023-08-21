Everything you need to know about the Dallas Wings and the WNBA ahead of UTA Night

As a university with no football, UTA often stands as an outlier in the sports conversation among Texas colleges. But while Mavericks may not be flocking around gridirons in the blazing heat, the university has its own unique fall sports attraction: the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.
College Park Center, located at 600 S. Center Street, hosts the Wings’ home games, like Thursday’s “UTA Night” home matchup against the Minnesota Lynx. Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased here with the promo code ‘wingsuta2023’.
The Dallas Wings give students an opportunity to watch a professional sports team while staying on campus. The team’s head coach, Latricia Trammell, coached college basketball before making the leap to the pros and said she would have loved to have a WNBA team on her campus when she was coaching collegiately.
“School’s about to start, and so to get that fan involvement, it just adds to what we're trying to accomplish and moving this league forward in a positive way,” Trammell said Sunday.
The regular season is winding down for the Wings, and the team has just four home games remaining before the playoffs start. Here’s everything you need to know about the Dallas Wings.
What is the WNBA?
The Women’s National Basketball Association is the premier women’s basketball league in the United States. The league has direct ties with the National Basketball Association, as it was founded in 1996 by the NBA’s Board of Governors.
The league entered its 27th season this year and currently has 12 teams, although its commissioner has hinted at expansion. The Dallas Wings moved to Arlington ahead of the 2016 season after previously residing in Oklahoma as the Tulsa Shock.
The WNBA’s season is 40 games — up from 36 last season — and runs from May to September. Each game lasts roughly two hours with the teams playing four ten-minute quarters. If the game is tied at the end of four quarters, teams will play five-minute overtime periods until there is a winner.
How are the Wings doing this season?
With 32 games played, the Wings currently hold the fourth-best record in the league at 18-14. This includes a 10-6 record at College Park Center. If Dallas can stay above .500 (meaning they win more games than they lose), it will be the team’s first winning season since the team moved to Texas seven years ago.
The team has sustained success, as has its players. Guard Arike Ogunbowale and forward Satou Sabally were both named All Stars earlier this season, while forward Natasha Howard has given the team a boost on both ends of the floor after being acquired in a trade last offseason.
But Trammell will be the first to tell you that this team is much bigger than just its Big Three listed above. Trammell’s in her first season as coach but has already built a culture around this team that has everyone, from the starters to the end of the bench, bought in.
If the Wings can hold on to a top-eight position, they will secure a spot in the playoffs. If they can secure a top-four position, that means home court advantage in the first round, which guarantees at least two playoff games at the CPC.
When do the Wings play?
The Dallas Wings’ final four home games for the regular season are:
- Aug. 24 vs Minnesota (7 p.m.)
- Sept. 3 vs Indiana (3 p.m.)
- Sept. 5 vs New York (7 p.m.)
- Sept. 8 vs Seattle (7 p.m.)
Where can I park?
If commuting to the game, parking is available in the North, Central, and South garages next to CPC, as well as Lot 45. Parking is $20. However, if students have a general commuter pass, they can park in their normal lots (excluding the ones listed above) for free and walk to the arena.
What can I bring into the game?
The CPC has a clear-bag policy for Wings games. Fans may also bring small clutch purses no bigger than 4.5 x 8.5 inches. Here is a full list of prohibited items along with what fans can and cannot bring.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.