Esports teams prepare for local tournament

The university’s varsity Esports Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate teams are ready to compete and showcase their skills in the Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup from May 5 to 7 at Esports Stadium Arlington.
Single-day or weekend tickets and all other tournament information about the CECC 2023 event can be found on the Collegiate Sports Management Group website.
“It’s been a very successful year, a very productive season,” said Noah Flint, assistant director of Esports for Campus Recreation. Teams have to win a qualifying tournament in their respective games to qualify for the event, and Flint said the team is proud of their accomplishments so far.
Both teams had to finish first in the south region’s qualifying tournaments and the south regional final tournaments to have a chance to qualify for CECC 2023, he said.
“You have basically every team beneath the sun in your region competing, and you’re not even competing for a qualifier spot yet,” he said. “You’re competing to get into the qualifying tournament, and then you have to finish first there to qualify for the event.”
This year’s CECC will include events and tournaments for Overwatch 2, Rocket League, Valorant and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
UTA’s teams for Overwatch 2 and Valorant didn’t qualify this time, Flint said. The Valorant squad lost a close matchup to Texas A&M University on April 13 in the Texas Invitational qualifier, but it’s looking forward to qualifying next year.
The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team cruised through its regional tournament, going 3-0. It defeated the University of Houston Red team in the CECC South Regional 4v4 final, 2-0, in October 2022, which grants its automatic bid for the CECC 2023 tournament.
UTA’s Rocket League squad came up short in its CECC South Regional, losing 4-2 in a best-of-seven final series to Brewton-Parker College in October 2022. Although it was disappointing to end the season, Flint said getting second in its division was important to the team because it came in ranked seventh.
“We definitely fought through some adversity together as a team that definitely made us better for it,” said Rocket League player Jacob Nava, known by his screen name Nava.
Despite not winning its regional tournament, Rocket League player Camden Johnson, known by his screen name Samba, said the team received an auto-invite to CECC 2023.
Flint says that the two teams he is looking out for are the Northwood University’s Rocket League and the Fisher College’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
“[Fisher College] was able to snag a lot of really, really talented students and so their Smash team is really good, but I think we’re the best,” he said.
Flint said that after UTA qualified for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, he was skeptical when one of the players asked about the odds of the CECC 2023 tournament being in Arlington. However, that’s just where it ended up.
“Home feels really nice, all the fans are yours pretty much,” Flint said. He hopes to see as many people supporting UTA Esports at the event as possible.
Playing in Arlington comes with a home-field advantage for the teams and allows them to play in front of their friends and families, Nava said. “Me personally, I like to travel, so it would have been nice going somewhere else, but being here in Arlington, it’s good because family gets to come up and watch and be a part of it.”
Johnson said it will be exciting to hang out with and see friends from other schools and have the chance to compete as a team one last time.
UTA Rocket League also enters the CECC 2023 tournament with extra motivation after falling short of making the previous Rocket League World Championship. Rocket League player Cesar Rea, known as Adverse, said the team wants to be back on that stage, and depending on where it finishes, the CECC 2023 tournament can help it qualify for the world championship again.
“Obviously, the expectation in any competition we compete in is to win and so that’s the goal, that’s the objective,” Flint said. “That’s what we’re going into the arena looking to do that day, and I believe we have the ability to do it.”
