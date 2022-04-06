Errors plague baseball team in loss to No. 23 Texas Christian University

As the bottom of the sixth ended, sophomore shortstop Cason Gregory walked to his position without any of his gear. He crouched down with his head hung over as the Mavericks' deficit grew.
The baseball team (10-18, 4-5) fell to No. 23 Texas Christian University 10-2 on Tuesday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
It was the Mavericks’ third-straight nonconference loss and their fifth straight against the Horned Frogs.
Freshman pitcher Gray Bailey was handed the ball on the mound to begin the game, his third start of the year.
TCU immediately began scoring, putting up two runs in the first inning and forcing Bailey to throw 25 pitches.
Gregory slashed a double down the left field line to get runners on second and third base. Senior third baseman Boone Montgomery grounded out to shortstop to end the scoring threat.
Junior designated hitter Steven Saunders evened the score with a two-run home run that soared over the fence in right field.
Junior pitcher Matt Novis replaced Bailey on the mound and provided three scoreless innings.
“I thought [Novis] did a really good job settling things down,” head coach Darin Thomas said.
TCU reclaimed the lead in the sixth inning with three runs and added two more runs in the seventh, aided by two errors.
“As soon as there's a walk and an error, then you're just inviting trouble, and we're better than that,” Thomas said.
The UTA offense did not record a hit in the final three innings and were held under 10 hits for the fourth straight game.
The Mavericks will return to the diamond Friday at 4 p.m. at Troy University.
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.