Errors plague baseball team in loss to No. 23 Texas Christian University

Sophomore shortstop Cason Gregory crouches down after making an error during a game against Texas Christian University on April 5 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Gregory finished the night with two errors.

As the bottom of the sixth ended, sophomore shortstop Cason Gregory walked to his position without any of his gear. He crouched down with his head hung over as the Mavericks' deficit grew.

The baseball team (10-18, 4-5) fell to No. 23 Texas Christian University 10-2 on Tuesday at Clay Gould Ballpark.

It was the Mavericks’ third-straight nonconference loss and their fifth straight against the Horned Frogs.

Sophomore pitcher Jack Hagan pitches the ball during a game against Texas Christian University on April 5 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Hagan allowed one hit out of his 45 pitches.

Freshman pitcher Gray Bailey was handed the ball on the mound to begin the game, his third start of the year. 

TCU immediately began scoring, putting up two runs in the first inning and forcing Bailey to throw 25 pitches. 

Gregory slashed a double down the left field line to get runners on second and third base. Senior third baseman Boone Montgomery grounded out to shortstop to end the scoring threat. 

Sophomore catcher Sam Crowell throws the ball during a game against Texas Christian University on April 5 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Galvan started the game as catcher, however, he was removed during the eighth inning.

Junior designated hitter Steven Saunders evened the score with a two-run home run that soared over the fence in right field. 

Junior pitcher Matt Novis replaced Bailey on the mound and provided three scoreless innings.

“I thought [Novis] did a really good job settling things down,” head coach Darin Thomas said.

TCU reclaimed the lead in the sixth inning with three runs and added two more runs in the seventh, aided by two errors.

“As soon as there's a walk and an error, then you're just inviting trouble, and we're better than that,” Thomas said.

Sophomore outfielder Wilson Galvan hits the ball to center field during a game against Texas Christian University on April 5 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Galvan made his way on base twice throughout the night with one hit and one walk. 

The UTA offense did not record a hit in the final three innings and were held under 10 hits for the fourth straight game.

The Mavericks will return to the diamond Friday at 4 p.m. at Troy University.  

