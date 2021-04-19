Errors deny UTA baseball the sweep against Arkansas State

The baseball team (16-19, 7-5) was able to win two of three games over Arkansas State University over the weekend in Jonesboro, Arkansas. With this victory, they have now won three straight conference series in a row.
Game 1: UTA 7, Arkansas State 5
After two scoreless innings, the Mavericks were able to bust the scoring open in the top of the third after senior outfielder Connor Aube was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, allowing junior outfielder Phillip Childs to score the first run of the game.
With the three men on, senior infielder Dylan Paul unloaded the bases on a double to right field, bringing the UTA lead up to 4-0.
The Mavericks got 5.2 innings of shutout pitching from junior pitcher Carlos Tavera. He struck out nine and gave up four hits.
When Tavera left the mound, the Red Wolves attacked, scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a one-run lead.
Momentum was not on the Mavericks’ side after the bullpen gave up the lead, but the game was far from over. UTA put together a three-run inning in the top of the eighth, highlighted by a two-run home run from designated senior hitter Anthony Dominguez.
A sac-bunt from freshman infielder Cason Gregory scored senior infielder Josh Minjarez and gave the Mavericks a 7-5 lead.
In the bottom of the ninth, junior pitcher Michael Wong collected his fifth save of the season and secured the first game of the series.
Game 2: UTA 9, Arkansas State 2
Both teams exchanged runs in the second inning before UTA took a two-run lead in the top of the third. Paul doubled to score one, while senior utility player Andrew Miller scored Paul off of a single.
The Mavericks added two more in the sixth off a Minjarez home run and a single from junior infielder Boone Montgomery that scored Gregory.
Montgomery improved his team-leading batting average to .336 with two hits on five plate appearances, reaching base on three occasions.
Junior pitcher Kody Bullard completed his eighth consecutive game with five or more innings pitched. He finished with six innings pitched, striking out eight and giving up two runs on four hits.
The offense added two insurance runs in the eighth, with Aube and Paul hitting RBI singles.
The Mavericks finished the game with 15 hits and nine runs scored on the night, earning the series win.
Game 3: Arkansas State 5, UTA 3
Two errors led to the fall of the Mavericks on Sunday in Jonesboro. The first error came in the bottom of the first inning, which led to three scored runs for the Red Wolves.
UTA put up their first runs of the game off a two-run double from Miller that scored Minjarez and Dominguez.
Both teams exchanged runs, with UTA cutting the lead to one run in the eighth inning off another Miller RBI hit.
The second UTA error came in the bottom half of the first inning on a throw to first base. The error led to the final run from Arkansas State, putting the Mavericks behind by two.
The Mavericks went down in order in the top of the ninth to end the game and series.
The UTA pitching staff combined to give up one earned run and one walk through performances from junior David Moffat, sophomore Zach Norris and freshman Jack Hagan.
The Mavericks will be back in action against TCU at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lupton Baseball Stadium at Williams-Reilly Field in Fort Worth.
