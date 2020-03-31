Tuesday was supposed to be the day.
It was supposed to be the day that about 40,000 fans gathered in the new Texas Rangers ballpark, Globe Life Field, for an Opening Day that has been in the making since 2017.
But for now, the Rangers will have to hold on a little longer.
“I had so many dreams in the offseason of opening this stadium. I’ve seen from fans [on social media] how sad they are,” infielder Elvis Andrus said. “I think when we do get in there and play in front of fans, the energy in there is going to be like double or triple. It’s going to be like the World Series.”
In mid-March, Major League Baseball announced that its 2020 season, which was originally set for March 26, would be delayed by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the players and MLB agreed that the 2020 season will not start until certain conditions are met, which include there being no bans on mass gatherings, no travel restrictions throughout the U.S. and Canada and no health risks to players, staff or fans.
If and when the 2020 season does start, it could potentially be played without fans, Passan said.
The Rangers bid farewell to Globe Life Park last September in hopes of playing with the roof open at Globe Life Field in 2020. That future is uncertain, but right now, all that matters is that everyone is safe, manager Chris Woodward said.
Woodward said he tries to communicate with the team every day to see how they’re doing.
"It is tough, but the good thing is we have a lot of time. My mind is always going back and forth, trying to stay informed with the latest with the virus,” Woodward said. “Then obviously on the baseball side, to make sure they're trying to stay as ready as possible."
@nanavedia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.