Defensive Player of the Year Alli Wells shows poise and promise for this season

Over the last six years, sophomore libero Alli Wells has transitioned from a position on multiple 30-win teams to a spot on UTA’s volleyball team.
Wells has several accolades under her belt from her time at Waxahachie High School. She earned 2016-17 Second Team All-District and Academic All-District honors. The following academic year, she picked up First Team All-District and Academic All-District honors.
On Nov. 24, Wells was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned All Conference First Team honors.
The only way Wells could describe winning the awards was by saying “hard work pays off” and praising her parents for helping throughout the entire process.
“It’s not easy to balance all of your school work and all of your tournaments and games and everything like that,” Wells said. “But if you really want it, you can do it.”
This was the second consecutive year that a Maverick earned the honor, with then junior libero Madelyn St. Germain winning the award in 2019.
Wells praised St. Germain for her attitude on the court and how she was a great example of what a libero and a defensive leader can be, by speaking her mind and telling her teammates what she wants to see.
“If you know Madelyn, you know she owns the court and owns what she does,” Wells said. “A lot of what I learned from her was the confidence to come in and play.”
Neither of the two were predicted to win the award in the preseason polls or make the all conference team, but they earned it through the work they put in.
Junior setter Kylee Kapp said coming into this season Wells knew she had to work hard, as she was stepping into a role that was once filled by players like St. Germain.
“I think that motivated her even more and pushed her even more,” Kapp said. “She really did a great job of stepping into that role and just dominating.”
Wells won the Defensive Player of the Week award three times throughout the 2020 season. She was regarded as one of the best liberos in the nation at the end of conference play, ranking second in digs per set with 6.4 and second in total digs with 435.
Wells said she wouldn’t have been so successful if it weren’t for her coaches and teammates supporting and helping her throughout the process.
“A lot of it comes from having great teammates and great coaches,” Wells said. “We all come into the gym wanting to be there, wanting to get better, and wouldn’t have done it without them.”
It wasn’t always like this for Wells. Coming out of Waxahachie High School, she wasn’t widely recruited, and when she did commit to Abilene Christian University they rejected her after the head coach left the program.
“Because I was only verbally committed, the new coach didn’t have to accept me, and she didn’t,” Wells said. “I’m very grateful because I wouldn’t be at UTA right now.”
Wells said she’s glad that the situation played out like it did with Abilene Christian University. She said she loves everything about UTA from her team to the professors, and she’s grateful for the decision Abilene Christian made.
She found her home in Arlington close to her hometown of Waxahachie and in a growing program.
Head coach J.T. Wenger said he had many opportunities to watch Wells because of how close she was to UTA, and once he got to see her play he had an idea of what she would become.
Wenger said it’s exciting to see what she can do.
“Seeing her grow into the role over the last year and a half has been really exciting,” Wenger said. “That’s something, a responsibility she’s taken on with eagerness, and I think there’s additional growth in front of her as well.”
Her teammates have also noticed her growth. Kapp said she saw Wells evolve from someone who was quiet and timid to a strong defensive player.
“As soon as she knew that she needed to step into that libero role, she put that jersey on and took pride in what she was doing and really showed how strong of a defensive player she can be,” Kapp said.
With the team looking to succeed in its spring slate of games and looking forward to next fall, the expectations placed on Wells to have the same success could be a pressure point. But Kapp said Wells has a good head on her shoulders and she doesn’t get phased by pressure like others do.
“The same thing that she did this year, she will go in take it practice by practice, realize the job is not done. We have not accomplished what we want to accomplish yet,” Kapp said.
Wells isn’t done yet. She said she’s a goal-oriented person and although she didn’t expect to win an award like this so soon, she’s looking to get only better going forward.
“I honestly didn’t expect it so soon in my career, but that was my biggest goal that I [had],” Wells said. “So now I guess I have to make another goal again, get it two times in a row, we’ll see.”
