Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball Awards recognizes women's basketball

The women’s basketball team were honored with four accolades from Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball awards, honoring the best players and coaches in Texas on Friday.
Head coach Shereka Wright was named Texas College Coach of the Year.
The women’s basketball team (20-8) had one of their most successful seasons in program history, winning the Sun Belt for the first time and led UTA to their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2007 and third overall in her second season.
Wright went 13-7 in her first year before securing her first 20-win season this year. Her 33-15 record is the best winning percentage of any UTA coach in their first two seasons.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs was named Texas Junior of the Year, honoring the best junior women’s basketball player in the state. She was also featured on the All-Texas First Team, ranking her in the top-five players in Texas.
Jacobs averaged 21 points per game this season, marking the first time in program history a player averaged over 20. She elevated her play at the Sun Belt tournament, scoring 28 points in three straight games to lead UTA to the NCAA Tournament.
Senior guards Terryn Milton and Katie Ferrell also garnered awards, as Milton was named All-Texas Third Team and Ferrell secured All-Texas Honorable Mention honors.
Milton and Ferrell have been on this team since the 2018-2019 season, and both rank in the top three in assists in program history.
