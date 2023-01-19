Dallas Wings trades away third player this week

The Dallas Wings have done it again.
Three days after the Wings traded away two players, Dallas made another move when it agreed to trade guard Allisha Gray to the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday. Gray, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft, spent the previous six seasons with Dallas and averaged a career-high 13.3 points per game in the 2022 season.
The details of the trade are still being finalized, but Dallas is reportedly expected to get draft picks in return for Gray, according to ESPN.
Gray won the 2017 WNBA Rookie of the Year award with the Wings when she averaged 13 points and 3.9 rebounds and started all 34 games. Gray helped lead the Wings to a 16-18 record that season, advancing to the playoffs.
In five of her six seasons, Gray has averaged over 10 points per game. Last season, she shot a career high 40.8% on three-pointers, seventh-highest in the league.
Between the two trades, Dallas traded the two players who started the most games for them a season ago. Forward Kayla Thornton started 35 games, while Gray started 33. Now, Thornton is in New York, while Gray will play for the Dream.
It’s been a tumultuous offseason for the Wings. Fresh off the franchise’s first playoff win in 13 years, the team released its head coach, Vickie Johnson, and has now traded three key players.
The Wings announced Latricia Trammell as the new head coach Nov. 7. Trammell will be the franchise’s fifth head coach since 2018.
The Wings have accumulated talent and draft picks in return for their players, and the new team will play its first game at 7 p.m. May 20 at College Park Center against the Dream, which means Gray’s first game with her new team will likely be against the team she spent the first six seasons of her career with.
