Dallas Wings trade players in a three-way trade with other teams

The Dallas Wings traded forward Kayla Thornton and guard Tyasha Harris as part of a three-team deal Sunday, according to a press release. In the deal, Dallas received New York Liberty forward Natasha Howard and Liberty guard Crystal Dangerfield. Harris will join the Connecticut Sun, while Thornton will head to New York.
“I would like to thank Kayla and Ty for their contributions, both on and off the court,” Greg Bibb, Dallas Wings CEO and president stated in the release. “Both are outstanding basketball players and better people. We wish them the best both personally and professionally moving forward.”
Thornton joined the Wings in 2017. During her six seasons in Dallas, she played 184 games, starting 132. Her best scoring season came in 2019, when she averaged 10.4 points per game. In the 2022 season, she played all 36 games, starting 35 of them and shot a career-high 47.1% from the field.
Thornton started in all three games during the Wings’ playoff series against the Connecticut Sun in 2022, averaging 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
She will return to Arlington at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 when the Liberty take on the Wings at College Park Center.
Harris joined the Wings in 2020 after Dallas selected her as the seventh overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft. In her three seasons with the Wings, Harris played in 88 games and started 11. Last season, she averaged five points and 2.8 assists per game.
In the series against the Sun, Harris played in all three games, averaging six points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game.
Harris’ first game back in Arlington will be at 7 p.m. July 25, when Connecticut faces Dallas at College Park Center.
Howard and Dangerfield join the Wings team that made the playoffs last season as the sixth seed. Dallas won its first playoff game in 13 years before eventually losing the series in three to Connecticut.
Howard has been named a WNBA All-Star twice — including last season where she averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Liberty. She will join a Dallas offense looking for a star to pair with All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, who scored 19.7 points a match for the Wings last season.
The Dallas Wings will be Howard’s fifth team in the WNBA. In addition to her two All-Star selections, Howard is also a three-time WNBA Champion, as she was a part of the 2017 Minnesota Lynx team and the 2018 and 2020 Seattle Storm.
Dangerfield averaged 5.5 points per game last season, her third year in the WNBA. In 2020, she was named Rookie of the Year after averaging 16.2 points per game, shooting 47.1% from the field.
The Wings will play their first game of the 2023 season at 7 p.m. May 20 at College Park Center where they’ll take on the Atlanta Dream.
