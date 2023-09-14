Dallas Wings to face off against Atlanta Dream in playoff series

The Dallas Wings secured the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs and will face the No. 5 Atlanta Dream in a best-of-three playoff series in the first round. Dallas will host games one and two at College Park Center, and game three will be held in Atlanta if necessary.
Game one is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday and game two is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 19. Tickets start at $20 per game and can be purchased here. Game one will air on ESPN2 and game two will air on ESPN.
Dallas practiced Wednesday and Thursday to prepare for the series and the excitement was palpable. Players ran through drills as the playoffs buzz settled over the building. Head coach Latricia Trammell said she spoke with the team before practice Wednesday to express her appreciation for their accomplishments during the regular season.
Then, Trammell’s focus shifted to the postseason.
“This is a new season, and we're just trying to take it to another level,” she said.
A series win would be monumental for the Wings franchise as they haven't won a playoff series in 14 years. Before last season, the team hadn’t won a single playoff game since 2009, when the franchise was located in Detroit.
Here’s a breakdown of how the Wings and Dream fared against each other in the regular season, key storylines and more.
Matchup History
The Wings and Dream faced off three times this season, with Dallas winning all three matchups. The teams created bookends of the season for each other, facing off in both teams’ first and last games of the regular season.
May 20: Wings 85, Dream 78
May’s matchup was the first time this Wings team stepped on the court together, but Dallas’s “Big Three” came ready to play. Guard Arike Ogunbowale scored a team-high 27 points, while forwards Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard chipped in 25 and 20 respectively.
With 5,588 spectators at College Park Center, Dallas overcame a slow second half to clinch the first win of the Latricia Trammell era. Trammell took the head coaching position – her first time in that role in the WNBA – last November.
June 20: Wings 85, Dream 73
Exactly one month later, the teams met again. Dallas had lost three straight games heading into the matchup but got a boost when center Teaira McCowan returned from Turkey. McCowan took time to play with the Turkish national team and returned the night before the June 20 game.
McCowan scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds, but her impact went beyond the stat sheet. With McCowan attracting more defensive attention, it allowed the offense to open up. Defensively, Dallas held two of Atlanta’s best players – guards Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray – in check as they combined to shoot 6-24.
Sept. 10: Wings 94, Dream 77
In the final game of the season, Dallas put together one of its most complete games. Ogunbowale scored 32 points, including a barrage of three-pointers in the second half to seal the victory.
As a team, Dallas shot 23-23 from the free throw line and again frustrated the Gray-Howard duo, holding them to 10-27 shooting.
Overcoming adversity
Dallas’ success has been a storyline in the WNBA all season. Between injuries and losing streaks, the Wings have gone through adversity and come out the other side stronger.
McCowan missed 10 games while she played for the Turkish national team. The Wings started the season with a 1-6 record on the road. Sabally went down late in the season with an injury, missing two games in the tune up to the playoffs.
The team has grown stronger through these challenges. Dallas’ road record improved to 11-9 and the team is as healthy as it’s been all season heading into the playoffs.
McCowan said the team has come too far to give up now, and they’re bought in as they prepare to make a push.
“You're gonna have adversity all the time through seasons, and we know that, but it's how you handle them,” Trammell said. “And this team has done an amazing job. I think we've seen it all.”
Storylines
This series will be entertaining on its own with two of the league’s five best teams going at it for a chance to advance to the semifinals. However, there are a few tidbits that make this matchup more intriguing.
First, it’s a homecoming for two people with the Dream. Gray spent the first six years of her career with the Wings before being traded to the Dream in January. Gray is having a career year in her first season with Atlanta. Her 17.1 points per game average is the highest of her seven seasons in the league.
Gray’s not the only former Dallas personnel on Atlanta’s staff. Assistant coach Vickie Johnson will be on the bench for the Dream after her stint as Dallas’ head coach for the last two seasons. Johnson led the team to the playoffs in both years before being let go last September.
Dallas comes into this year’s playoffs with a better record than last year’s team and the team added championship experience to its roster last offseason. Howard – acquired in a three-team trade in January – has won three WNBA championships in her career and has made the playoffs in nine out of her 10 seasons.
Howard said this series will be a team effort and will require contributions from everyone. The starting five have to be ready to go and the team has to head into this game like any other, with the expectation of added intensity.
“Stay together, just be locked in and all of us just stay focused for 40 minutes,” she said.
Heading into the series, Trammell stressed the importance of defense in the playoffs. She’s been a member of championship teams during her high school and college coaching career and said every championship team starts with its defense.
“I know our offense will come, but our clean-up for the playoffs has to be the defensive end,” Trammell said. “That's where championships are won.”
This series will also be just the second and third time College Park Center has hosted WNBA Playoffs games. The first instance came last year when the Connecticut Sun defeated the Wings in the last game of their first-round series.
With the WNBA’s set-up of ‘higher seed hosts the first two games and lower seed hosts the third game,’ Dallas was the lower seed in last year’s playoff matchup with the Sun. The Wings will be the higher seed this year and will aim to not travel in this series, something they can accomplish with two home wins.
With the players ready to go, Trammell’s also excited for her first playoff series as a head coach.
“It’s a new chapter, it’s a new beginning. Friday can’t come quick enough,” Trammell said.
