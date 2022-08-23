Wings soar past Connecticut Sun to snap a three-game losing streak

Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan goes for a layup during a game against Connecticut Sun on July 5 at the College Park Center. McCowan finished with 14 points, her second-highest finish of the season. 

 Photo by Marilyn Schoneboom

It’s a Sunday evening in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Dallas Wings are playing against the Connecticut Sun.

With over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, guard Allisha Gray passes it to guard Veronica Burton behind the three point line. She shoots and scores.

The Wings defeated Connecticut 89-79. Dallas avoided elimination and is one game away from advancing to the conference semifinals.

Before Sunday’s win, Dallas didn’t have much playoff success. Before this year, the Wings had only three playoff appearances since moving to the Metroplex in 2015.

“It feels great. Every year our goal is to make the playoffs and to take a step forward and get a win,” Gray said. “It is very important and now we get to go home to Dallas and play in front of our home fans, so I am pretty excited about that.”

With the win on Sunday, the Wings will face the Sun in game three in the best-of-three series.

In a meeting between the two teams at College Park Center on July 5, the Wings defeated the Sun, 82-71. The Wings were led by all-star guard Arike Ogunbowale with 20 points.

Going into the playoffs, the Wings won seven of their last 10 games. Ogunbowale is sidelined as she recovers from a hip injury she received in a game against the Indiana Fever on Aug. 6.

With the team facing elimination, head coach Vickie Johnson shared her philosophy on what it takes to win elimination games.

“At the end of the day, if we lose, OK we left everything on the table, but you can’t be afraid, and you can’t say ‘what if,’” Johnson said. “And that is what we did — we came in and left everything on the court.”

Game three will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the College Park Center.

