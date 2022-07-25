The Dallas Wings (12-16) playoff window grew thinner as they split their pair of games over the weekend.
With their 1-1 record in the last two games, the Wings are temporarily in seventh place and have a half-game lead over eighth. The top eight teams in the league will make the playoffs.
Their loss came against the Chicago Sky, which saw the Wings’ third defeat out of their last four games. Trailing by 11 at halftime, Dallas attempted a second-half comeback and even took a lead in the fourth quarter before dropping to the top-ranked team in the league.
The game continued the trend of a common theme this season: It marked the 11th single-digit loss for the Wings in 2022, their fifth on the road.
It’s the team’s second loss to the Sky within the past week, after dropping 89-81 on July 16 inside the College Park Center.
Guard Arike Ogunbowale continues her consistent offensive presence, leading the team in scoring with 28 points, her 15th game of the season over 20. She also contributed outside of shooting, collecting five rebounds, three assists and four steals.
She is averaging nearly 20 points per game, 6.1 points higher than the next highest Wings player.
Center Teaira McCowan scored 15 on the day and grabbed three rebounds in 20 minutes played.
The Wings have been chasing positive momentum with the results in July. They had gone over a month since their last winning streak, when they won back-to-back June 17 and 19.
The Wings rebounded with a 96-86 win over the Indiana Fever in their Sunday game.
Dallas had four players scoring in double-figures, led by Ogunbowale who scored 22 points and made 50% of her shots.
McCowan finished with 17 points, her second-highest of the season. It’s the fifth time she’s eclipsed over 10 points in a game in July. Prior to the month, she had scored in double-figures four times all season.
Despite shooting 4-21 from beyond the arc, they finished at 52.1% from the floor in the game and forced 17 Fever turnovers.
The Wings have nine games left in the regular season to iron out their kinks and make a final push for a playoff run. Five of those games are against teams currently on the right side of the playoffs.
The Wings will compete against the Washington Mystics at 7 p.m. Thursday in the College Park Center.
