Dallas Wings shoot for victory over Connecticut Sun: 3 keys for their first playoff game

Things looked bleak for the Dallas Wings on July 28 in their game against the Washington Mystics. The loss that night dropped the Wings’ record to 12-16, including 5-9 at home.
It jeopardized their playoff hopes, as it was their third loss in four games. Two days later, they picked up a win against the Atlanta Dream, but All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale went down with an ankle injury, causing her to miss the team’s next two games.
“[Ogunbowale’s] one of the best players in the league,” guard Marina Mabrey said in a press conference last Sunday. “She goes hard. She is great on defense. She’s great on offense. She’s a great scorer.”
In her absence, the Wings turned their season around, picking up back-to-back wins against Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces, the eventual top two teams in the regular season of the Women’s National Basketball Association.
Dallas is 7-3 in its last ten games, with Mabrey and center Teaira McCowan taking major strides in their games. Mabrey has averaged 20.9 points per game in her previous seven contests, while McCowan had a double-double in six of the last nine games.
McCowan’s play earned her WNBA Player of the Week during the week of Aug. 8.
The team clinched a playoff berth with their victory over the New York Liberty on Aug. 8. Dallas, the No. 6 seed, will play Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.
Ogunbowale, who returned in the team’s game against Indiana Fever on Aug. 6 but left the match with a hip issue, will miss the first round of the playoffs after having abdominal surgery.
Last season, the first round of playoffs used a single-elimination format, meaning one loss ended the season. This year, the first-round playoff series will be best-of-three, with the higher seed hosting the first two games in the opening round.
This means the Wings will play the Sun in Connecticut, the No. 3 seed, twice before the series potentially shifts back to Dallas.
Here are three keys for the Wings to defeat the Sun and advance in the playoffs.
1. Defend, defend, defend
Sun ranks among the top three in points per game, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. Jonquel Jones, reigning WNBA Most Valuable Player and Connecticut forward, leads the team’s offense with forwards Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas.
Dallas won two of the three games against Sun this year, but in the lone loss, they gave up 99 points, Connecticut’s second-highest output all season.
In their victories, they held Connecticut to 77 points May 24 and 71 points July 5.
2. Continue winning on the road
Dallas tied for the fourth-best road record in the WNBA at 10-8. One of those 10 wins was against Connecticut, when they defeated Sun 85-77 in Uncasville, Connecticut, on May 24.
With the new format taking effect, Dallas will have to win a game in Connecticut if they want a home playoff game. The Wings are coming off a 28-point victory on the road over the Los Angeles Sparks and will look to build on that confidence entering this series against Connecticut.
Despite Dallas being the lower seed in the series, Mabrey downplayed the idea of being an underdog.
“It doesn’t matter what we are. It’s a fair three-game series, so we’re gonna go out there and play as hard as we can,” she said in a press conference following Dallas’ win Sunday. “Underdog, whatever you want to call it. It doesn’t really matter.”
3. Making free throws
The Wings work toward the highest free throw average in the WNBA at 20.8 attempts per game. However, they’re second-lowest in percentage at 76.4.
Head coach Vickie Johnson has prioritized free throw efficiency in postgame press conferences all season.
Game one is scheduled at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and can be watched on ESPNU and NBA TV.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.