Dallas Wings ride high heading into All-Star break

For most sports teams, the All-Star break gives players and teams a chance to rest, regather and prepare to make a run in the second half of their seasons. But with the Dallas Wings winning five of their last six games, head coach Latricia Trammell almost wishes the team could keep barreling full speed ahead.
Dallas (11-9) ended the pre-All-Star Game portion of its season in style on Wednesday with a wire-to-wire 107-67 victory over the Minnesota Lynx. The Wings’ 11-9 record is the franchise’s best 20-game start since 2018.
It’s been a team effort all season, but two players stand out: guard Arike Ogunbowale and forward Satou Sabally. Ogunbowale and Sabally will start in the WNBA All-Star Game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. The pair will also compete in the skills competition, a series of drills teammates run through while attempting to beat their opponents’ times, on Friday.
“They're going there to have fun and to reset and just enjoy the experience, because it's a great honor to make All-Star,” Trammell said after the team’s win Wednesday. “They deserve it, so I'm excited to go and support them.”
Ogunbowale and Sabally have reached their All-Star starter status via different paths.
For Sabally, this is the first healthy season of her career, and if you listen to people close to the team, they’ll tell you she’s always been capable of this level of play. Ogunbowale praised her All-Star teammate in a recent interview, saying Sabally could be one of the best players to ever play her position by the time her career’s over.
That leads into how Ogunbowale’s growth journey began. Her offensive talent is undeniable. She led the league in scoring in 2020, and has been the No. 1 option offensively for years on this Wings squad. But Trammell and Ogunbowale have worked to make the All-Star guard a better playmaker.
So far, so good. Ogunbowale had a career-high 11 assists in Wednesday’s win over Minnesota. That, alongside her defensive ability and leadership, has bolstered Ogunbowale into a new stratosphere and has the Wings on the verge of their first winning season since the team came to Texas in 2016.
“I remember our first conversation together at dinner. She said she wants to do whatever it takes for this team to win,” Trammell said of Ogunbowale. “It is my honor and privilege to coach that young lady.”
Ogunbowale said she worked with her trainer during the offseason, and the game is coming easier to her now that she’s more comfortable and in the flow of the game.
“I think we’ve just been playing together,” Ogunbowale said. “Anybody can get a bucket. We’ve been sharing the ball.”
Saturday will be Ogunbowale’s third All-Star appearance, but it will be Sabally’s first. “The Unicorn,” as the team introductions crown her before every home game, has turned in a memorable season.
Sabally already has 11 double-doubles this season, including a stretch where she had a double-double in seven straight games — a franchise record. Trammell said Sabally has also stepped up as a leader this season, and comes into every game with a determined mindset.
“She has her team locked in,” Trammell said of Sabally.
The All-Stars will be recognized Saturday, but this team is ready to start the second half of the season. Forward Natasha Howard is having one of the most dominant stretches of her veteran career.
Howard scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in Dallas’s win Wednesday, and her defensive agility has taken the team to new heights on that end of the floor. Trammell said the former Defensive Player of the Year has gained the respect of her teammates because of the experience and pedigree she brings in.
“We’re just climbing the mountain right now,” Howard said about her team. “We’re not looking back; we’re just keeping our focus forward ahead right now. I think it’s amazing what we’re doing.”
As the team climbs the mountain, they’re completing their in-season goals. Howard said after the team’s win over Las Vegas last Friday that they’d win the next two before heading into the All-Star break.
After Wednesday’s win, they fulfilled that promise and sit just one loss behind the No. 4 Washington Mystics. If the Wings can secure a top-four seed, it will guarantee them home court in the first round of the playoffs. Dallas has thrived at College Park Center, winning seven of nine at the Park.
Dallas has completed the first 20 games and are halfway through the 40-game season, the longest WNBA season in history. Trammell has pushed her team through an early slump, and the Wings are full speed ahead with their weapons-laced offense and aggressive defense.
“We have 20 games now, we got 20 more games left,” Howard said. “So it really feels good to be in that top rank right now and one of the hottest teams.”
