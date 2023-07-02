Dallas Wings return home to a victory over Washington Mystics

The Dallas Wings (8-8) game had an eerie feeling in the first half Sunday.
Dallas struggled to create offensive opportunities, turned the ball over too many times, and guard Arike Ogunbowale was held scoreless in the first half. It felt like this would be another loss for a team that had lost seven of its last 11.
The third quarter showcased what this team can be when they’re bought in. The Wings outscored the Washington Mystics 30-16 in the frame — spearheaded by Ogunbowale. She nearly outscored Washington by herself with 15 of her own, and never looked back, en route to a 89-72 victory.
Sunday also marked the return of guard Odyssey Sims, who scored five points and dished out three assists in Sunday’s win. Sims previously played for the team earlier this season and in 2016, the franchise’s first season in Texas.
Between the team’s competitive spirit and sticking to short-term, in-game goals, head coach Latricia Trammell said this is what the team looks like when everybody is locked in. Trammell said her team did well making in-game adjustments and showed their growth by sticking to them.
“The players are so engaged,” she said. “I heard them say, ‘let's do all we can to make the other coach call the first timeout.’ That's when you know that they're heading in the right direction, and I absolutely love it.”
In a season where forward Satou Sabally seems to elevate what her best is nearly every night, she played one of her best games Sunday. Sabally poured 27 points, 15 rebounds and four assists to help lead Dallas to its second-straight victory.
Trammell said Sabally had been feeling under the weather this week, and she was proud of her all-star player for the effort she showed. Sabally’s on a mission this season, and Trammell is happy to see Sabally turn into the player they all knew she could be.
Sabally’s statistics jump off the page, but her impact is felt beyond the box score. There were multiple times in Sunday’s game where Sabally was seen calming down her teammates in heated moments, as well as huddling the team to communicate during high-pressure situations. She said being vocal and being a leader on the court comes naturally.
“This team has a lot of leaders, and we all always step up in different types of ways,” Sabally said. “And I think now I found my niche and fit in really well.”
Ogunbowale is also one of those leaders and came through when the team needed her offensive talent. Her 15 third-quarter points put her at 2,671 career points, the most ever in a Dallas Wings jersey. She said she hopes that number keeps going up, but it means a lot to have the record in a place she loves.
With the team locked in and riding high off this two-game winning streak, Dallas faces a tall task this week. The team will play two games against the Las Vegas Aces, who hold the league’s best record at 15-1.
“They have four all stars, a lot of weapons, so it's definitely gonna be a tough matchup,” Ogunbowale said about the Aces. “But we have a great team too so it'll be a fun game.”
The two-game stint will be a home-and-home with the first game in Las Vegas, a test for the Dallas Wings, who currently sits at 2-6 in road games. Trammell said the team will have to stay connected and rely on their defense.
“They have great presence inside, and we do too,” Sabally said. “So I feel like it will really be a battle of the bigs in there. Who's going to grab more rebounds and just be more dominant?”
Sunday’s win eased the pressure of a team in danger of freefall, but Dallas can’t afford to get comfortable. Four of the team’s next five games will be on the road, including games against the Aces and the 11-4 New York Liberty. This stretch will test the team’s resolve and show fans what this team is made of.
