Dallas Wings remain positive after heartbreaking home loss to New York Liberty

With the playoffs approaching fast, the Dallas Wings (20-18) and New York Liberty gave fans a preview of what they can expect when postseason begins next week. The teams exchanged baskets late into the fourth quarter as thousands at College Park Center held their breath with every shot.
Ultimately, the Liberty pulled out the nail-biter, with New York forward Breanna Stewart knocking down a free throw late on a controversial foul call. That point was the difference, as New York defeated Dallas 94-93 Tuesday night.
The foul — charged to forward Satou Sabally — was challenged by head coach Latricia Trammell, but her challenge was deemed unsuccessful after video review.
“You just gotta control the controllables, and that's something that we can't control,” Trammell said about the controversial call. “We've got to continue to focus on us and not put us in a situation where the officials can call it.”
Dallas came down the court and had a chance to win it late, but Sabally’s last-second jumper rolled out, sealing the heartbreaking loss for the Wings.
“I treat it like every other shot,” Sabally said. “Obviously, I need to make that but I'll make that next one.”
Sabally had a team-high 27 points Tuesday, knocking down 11 of her 19 points. It was her third game back from an ankle injury that sidelined her for two games. She’s scored at least 22 points in each of the last three games, including a career-high 40 points last Friday to help the team clinch a playoff spot.
Tuesday’s loss stings for Dallas, as a win would have secured the No. 4 seed and first-round home court, but Trammell said the team did a lot well that they can build on moving forward.
“They were proud of their competitive spirit,” Trammell said about her team. “They really were connected. They came together, they competed.”
She told the team after the game they can win out over their last two games and could go deep in the playoffs. Trammell was extremely proud of her team Tuesday, she said, despite the loss.
“This is a great time of season and to see a team playing at that level against the No. 2 team in the league, that shows them that they can beat anybody,” she said. “We just got to clean up a few things, keep that connective teamwork that you just saw and great things are gonna continue to happen for us.”
The Wings will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday against the Seattle Storm in Dallas’ final home game of the regular season.
