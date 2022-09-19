Dallas Wings release head coach, search to begin immediately

Dallas Wings head coach Vickie Johnson directs players during a game against Indiana Fever on June 23, 2022, at College Park Center. 

 File photo / Christine Vo

The Dallas Wings declined to exercise the team option on Vickie Johnson’s contract, ending her tenure as head coach, according to a press release announced Monday.

The search for a new coach will begin immediately, according to the team’s press release.

During her tenure as head coach, Johnson compiled a regular season record of 32-36, leading the Wings to the playoffs in 2021 and 2022 after they missed the playoffs in 2019 and 2020.

Before her two-season stint in Dallas, Johnson previously coached the San Antonio Stars, now the Las Vegas Aces, in 2017. She posted an 8-26 record in her one-year tenure with San Antonio.

During the 2022 season, the Wings overcame a slow start to clinch the sixth seed in the Women’s National Basketball Association playoffs. In their series against Connecticut, Dallas won their first playoff game since 2009.

The team’s 18 wins were the most since the Wings relocated from Tulsa to Arlington in 2015. Johnson’s coaching was recognized as she was awarded the WNBA August Coach of the Month.

“While our organization has taken steps forward this season, at this time I believe a change provides our team with the best opportunity to achieve our long-term goals of advancing in the playoffs and ultimately competing for a WNBA Championship,” Greg Bibb, Dallas Wings president and CEO, said in the press release. “I would like to thank Vickie for her work on behalf of the organization and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

