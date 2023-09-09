Dallas Wings playoff schedule forces volleyball change of venue

When the Dallas Wings clinched home court advantage in the playoffs, it created a problem for UTA’s volleyball team. Both teams play in the College Park Center and a scheduling conflict arose.
Game 1 of Dallas’s playoff matchup will be at 8:30 p.m. Friday at College Park Center. The current plan is for the last two games of the volleyball team’s three-game weekend to be hosted at Arlington Independent School District Athletics Center, according to Athletics director Jon Fagg.
The plan is for Thursday’s volleyball game against the University of North Texas to not be affected, according to Jason MacBain, associate athletics director for communications. The university is expected to make an official announcement of the venue changes Monday.
The center, located at 1001 E. Division St., is a multipurpose arena with a basketball court that has seating around all sides. The center opened in 2020 after beginning construction in fall 2018.
The AISD Athletics Center was built to give schools in the district a place to practice athletics if their campuses did not have adequate facilities. It was also used as a place for people to pick up their children after the shooting at Lamar High School in March.
College Park Center is about two miles away from AISD Athletics Center.
This article will be updated when new information becomes available.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.