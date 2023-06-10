Dallas Wings pick up win for sold out Pride Night crowd

With a sold-out crowd packed inside College Park Center to cheer on the Dallas Wings and celebrate the team’s Pride Night, the home team put on a show for its fans.
Dallas (5-3) defeated the Phoenix Mercury for the second time in three days. The 90-77 final score was the team’s fourth consecutive win at home to start the season. “That's the energy we needed,” head coach Latricia Trammell said about the crowd postgame. “These fans, it was electrifying.”
In total, 6,251 fans filled the center on Friday. Every seat had commemorative pride towels that read “PRIDE NIGHT, Y’ALL MEANS ALL,” with each section displaying different colored towels. Trammell said pregame that she loves being part of a league that uses its platforms in a positive way.
“Love is love, human is human, and we've got to continue to move this world in that direction,” she said. Trammell wore an LGBTQ+ flag pin on her suit jacket Friday.
Forward Satou Sabally said postgame that she was proud to play for an organization that stands for LGBTQ+ rights, and she feels the team is making a mark in Texas.
“It's really sad how many legislations have been passed to actually attack the LGBTQ+ community,” Sabally said. “I do think that by actively having these games and supporting one another and spreading love and normalizing pride in the LGBTQ community and not attacking them, we're doing a great job.”
During several states’ legislative sessions, there were 491 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced that the American Civil Liberties Union is tracking, per its website. These bills target the community’s health care, free speech, education and civil rights, according to the nonprofit.
Throughout the stands, pride shirts and flags were displayed with confidence. Fans came together to wave their pride towels and support their hometown Wings.
As the game got underway, guard Arike Ogunbowale went on a tear. She finished with 35 points, a season high, to propel the Wings offense. With the Mercury trying to claw their way back into the game, Ogunbowale sealed it with a smooth step back jumper, which sent the crowd into a frenzy and the Mercury home with a loss.
“That feels good. It's always good to make the other team call a timeout,” Ogunbowale said. “That means they're on their heels and you get the crowd going and get ourselves going.”
Trammell credited her star player’s offensive output, but made sure to mention her defense first. She admired Ogunbowale’s ability to hit big shots when the team needed it, and said the All-Star guard set the tone Friday.
“She watches a lot of film. She wants to enhance her skill set and try to create more for teammates as well. I love her. She's in a different mindset right now for sure.”
As the team heads to New York for an early Sunday tipoff against the New York Liberty, it’s riding the momentum of two emotional home victories. Wednesday’s win was Brittney Griner’s long-awaited return to Texas, and Friday’s win saw the team’s first sell-out in franchise history, per Trammell.
Trammell said she told her team to treat Friday’s game like the playoffs. With Dallas facing the same opponent two games in a row, it gave the team a preview into what the playoffs could look like.
She’s in her first year as head coach, and Trammell has started to adapt a culture. Her passion and grit in practices and games have rubbed off on the players, Sabally said.
“I think she's just been uplifting us, believing in us, coming with the energy that we need,” Sabally said. “And it's been really nice.”
But it’s not just Trammell’s energy that’s changed the team. It’s her demeanor. She came into training camp with a defense-first energy, and that mindset is paying off for players like guard Jasmine Dickey. Dickey cherishes having a coach that puts an emphasis on defense, she said before Wednesday’s game.
Trammell has given Dickey a bigger place in the rotation. Last season, as a rookie, Dickey played in 20 of the team’s 36 games and averaged 4.7 minutes a game. So far this season, the second-year guard has appeared in all eight games and averages close to nine minutes a night.
So whether it’s her passion for the game, her love for defense, or her constant praise of players in pre and postgame press conferences, Trammell’s energy is rubbing off on this team. Trammell said she drives to her passion everyday at work and the players are a big reason why she loves this job.
“There's a lot of smiles, even when we're grinding and it's close, they still are staying connected,” she said about her team. “I always say that but they are, they're enjoying each other and I'm enjoying them.”
@isaacappelt
