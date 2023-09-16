Dallas Wings overcome 20-point deficit to win first game of playoff series

At the 8:41 mark of the second quarter, the Atlanta Dream held a 20-point lead over the Dallas Wings. Atlanta had dominated the game up to that point, a situation similar to one Dallas found themselves in during their last season’s home playoff game – a 73-58 loss to the Connecticut Sun.
Last year’s Wings team might have dropped their heads at the sight of such a large deficit, forward Satou Sabally said.
But this isn’t last year’s team.
Dallas stormed back in the second quarter to tie the game just before the halftime buzzer. After the Dream retook the lead late in the third, the Wings responded with a dominant fourth quarter to seal a 94-82 victory in Game 1 of the best-of-three series. It tied for the third-largest playoff comeback in WNBA history.
“I felt really calm,” Sabally said after her 32-point performance. “I knew this was just temporary, and I knew that we were going to come back.”
Head coach Latricia Trammell said her team stayed calm during the storm Friday. She elected to not call timeouts at certain points of the second quarter as she listened to her players’ pleas to let them play it out.
“We had to climb. We were down 20 and then came back, so you gotta give a lot of credit to this entire basketball team,” she said.
Dallas’ win came despite Atlanta guard Rhyne Howard’s historic performance. Howard scored 36 points, a WNBA record for most points in a player’s playoff debut.
Trammell said duels like Sabally’s and Howard’s help the growth of the league. These are two players people should be excited about, she said.
“To see players like that, to know that's going to continue to grow our game is extremely important,” she said.
Sabally and guard Arike Ogunbowale carried the load offensively Friday as they combined for 56 points. When their shots weren’t going in, center Teaira McCowan was under the basket fighting for every rebound.
McCowan finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds, including multiple offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Her performance earned her the team’s “Drip Chain,” given to one player after each game for their contributions.
“She was battling, and we rewarded her for that double-double, and her teammates were excited for her,” Trammell said.
The win puts the Wings halfway toward their goal of winning this series. Game 2 is 8 p.m. Tuesday at College Park Center and will be broadcast on ESPN.
The team will prepare for Tuesday’s game later this weekend, but Trammell took time after Friday’s win to soak in the atmosphere of the game. Over 5,000 fans packed into CPC, and she gave an impassioned speech to the fans postgame. She said the team wouldn’t be where they are without their support.
“I’ve said this since day one: when we win, we all win,” she said.
@isaacappelt
