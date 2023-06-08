Dallas Wings manage clutch victory on Griner's homecoming

It was a colorful homecoming for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner.
When the Dallas Wings took the court Wednesday, the stands were filled with blue and green Wings colors, as well as Baylor greens and Phoenix Mercury orange and purples as College Park Center welcomed Griner back to Texas.
While Griner scored a team-high 24 points, her team fell short as the Wings spoiled Griner’s homecoming with an 84-79 win in front of a raucous crowd, which seemed to honor Griner in its own way with 4,242 fans, Griner’s jersey number (42) twice.
Griner grew up in the Houston area and went to college at Baylor University, but Wednesday’s game was Griner’s first in her home state in over two years. The All-Star center missed the entire 2022 WNBA season after being wrongfully detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges.
Fans from all over made the trip to Arlington to watch the seven-time All-Star, including Waco resident Carla Shields. Shields is a Baylor fan and has had season tickets to their women’s basketball team for 17 seasons, including 2009-2013 when Griner played there. “I pulled for her,” Shields said. “She kind of put Baylor on the map for ladies basketball.”
She first saw Griner online when a video of Griner dunking in high school went viral. “I couldn’t believe a woman could dunk like that,” she said.
When the doors opened at 6 p.m., an hour before game time, fans flooded the sections closest to the Mercury’s half. Media and fans surrounded the court to watch as Griner went through her pregame warmup.
Griner had family members from Little Rock, Arkansas and Houston drive to Arlington for the game and she said postgame it meant a lot to have them there. “It was just a lot of support. It’s good seeing everybody, and it’s good being back in Texas. I miss being here,” she said.
When the Wings P.A. announcer called Griner’s name in the pregame introductions, fans of both teams rose to show their support. Griner scored the game’s first points minutes later with the crowd’s cheers hitting a crescendo when the ball fell through the net.
The Mercury would surge in front and hold an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter. After Dallas clawed its way back into the game, Phoenix extended the lead to 10 midway through the third quarter.
But Dallas never gave up and never stopped fighting.
A 50-26 rebounding advantage allowed the Wings to get back into the game and take the lead late in the fourth quarter off of guard Arike Ogunbowale’s driving layup with 2:28 remaining.
“She is a finisher,” head coach Latricia Trammell said about Ogunbowale postgame. “She is our franchise player. She's an incredible, incredible player and even better person.” The Wings wouldn’t trail again.
The Wings improved to 3-0 at home while the Mercury fell to 1-4 overall. Wings forward Satou Sabally said postgame it was amazing to play on the same court as Griner again.
“Last year we played without her and that was just weird,” Sabally said. “Something was missing and now everything is back to normal.”
Ogunbowale and Trammell agreed with the sentiment. When asked about the Wings’ comments postgame, Griner said the support from her WNBA peers means the world to her.
“When we're on those lines, within the minutes, of course we're going to each other's necks, but that doesn't mean the love and support isn't there outside of the lines. So it just meant everything to me,” she said.
With everyone’s eyes and cameras pointed at Griner all night, she never made it about herself. She took pictures with fans, showed love to the crowd and stayed after her media obligation had ended to let an additional media member ask their question. During her press conference, Griner chose to talk about her organization that works to help other Americans detained abroad.
“I'm in a position where I have access to the media like this, social media and everything,” she said. “Bringing awareness that a lot of families don't get that opportunity to be in front of cameras, to be in front of everybody here in this room today.”
Since her detainment, Griner has gained a new outlook on life, she said. She doesn’t take days for granted and doesn’t let the little things bother her anymore.
While a basketball game was the main attraction Wednesday, fans like Shields were happy to see Griner doing what she loves most. “It feels great,” Shields said. “She seems so happy and I'm happy for her.”
