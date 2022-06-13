Dallas Wings lose momentum in second loss to Seattle Storm

The Dallas Wings (6-7, 3-4) were unable to overcome the Seattle Storm on Sunday after a momentum shift and the ejection of the Wings’ top shooter, leading to their third straight loss by six points or less.
It was the Wings’ second loss of the weekend to the Storm after a one-point loss Friday, 89-88.
Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale received a technical foul and got ejected at the end of the half. The momentum shifted in the second half as the Storm overtook the scoreboard, leaving the game with 84 points to the Wings’ 79.
Ogunbowale kicked the ball into the air after it bounced off the backboard, a maneuver she typically does to stop the ball or pass it to teammates, she said in a tweet.
Her intentions weren’t to kick the ball, and she attributes her background in soccer as the reason she controls the ball with her feet, according to Ogunbowale’s tweet.
Prior to the ejection, Ogunbowale was less efficient than normal on offense, missing six of her seven shots and scoring just two points in the half, 15.5 points below her average.
Head coach Vickie Johnson said the team couldn’t dwell on Ogunbowale’s absence and had to focus on everyone else on the team.
“We’re not on the soccer field. We’re on a basketball court, and you have to respect the game,” Johnson said during a postgame conference.
Wings forward Kayla Thornton connected on her first two shots of the game.
Dallas led at the end of the first quarter 19-18, with five different Wings scored. Forward Satou Sabally led with six points and two rebounds.
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, who led the Storm over the Wings on Friday with 32 points and 11 rebounds, continued her momentum with eight points in the first quarter.
Wings guard Jasmine Dickey and center Teaira McCowan sparked the run in the second quarter. McCowan scored eleven points while Dickey scored five.
The Wings went into the half behind 39-38, with McCowan leading the way offensively. McCowan reached into double-figures for the first time this season, recording a season-high 13 points and five offensive rebounds.
It’s the most comfortable she’s felt playing since beginning her tenure with the Wings this season because she stopped overthinking.
“I kind of overthought the game too much just because I was new, and I didn't want to mess up,” she said. “Honestly, tonight, I just went out there, and I played.”
Seattle outscored Dallas 27-23 in the third quarter, and Dallas couldn’t complete a comeback in the fourth.
Stewart finished with 25 points on eight out of 15 attempts while also collecting eight rebounds.
Guard Allisha Gray finished the game with 20 points, her third-highest of the season, alongside three assists.
“We just got to learn how to continue to feed her and let her be aggressive, and I'm proud of her,'' Johnson said. “She stepped up to be the leader.”
Gray said she knew she had to step up to play and help the best way she could as one of the veterans on the team.
The Wings outrebounded the Storm 39-23, including 14 offensive rebounds, their third-highest of the season.
Johnson said outrebounding their opponent was huge, but she wants to focus on the team’s scoring near the rim.
The Wings gave the ball away 19 times, tied for a season-high with their May 26 game against the Connecticut Sun.
Dallas falls to 1-4 at home on the season, the second-worst home record in the Women’s National Basketball Association.
Gray said the team is focused on practicing, fixing the small mistakes and looking forward to its next game.
The Wings will play against the Las Vegas Aces at noon Wednesday inside the College Park Center.
