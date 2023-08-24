Dallas Wings lose footing without All-Star player, drop home game

The Minnesota Lynx looked poised to run away with Thursday’s game against the Dallas Wings after they scored the first 14 points of the third quarter. Facing a 16-point deficit, the Wings called timeout.
Then, the lead fell to 11. Then, it was single digits. In what felt like a blink of an eye, Dallas had cut the lead to one point late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get over that hump, as Minnesota pulled away late for a 90-81 victory at College Park Center during UTA Night with the Dallas Wings.
Head coach Latricia Trammell attributed the loss to the third quarter. All season, the team has stressed the importance of the third quarter and coming out of the locker room ready to play, but the team fell flat on Thursday, she said.
Despite 23 points and 18 rebounds from center Teaira McCowan, the Wings dropped their second consecutive game to the Lynx, leaving Dallas just one game ahead of Minnesota with six games left in the season.
“Basketball is not an individual sport,” McCowan said postgame. “I wish it was, but I did what I did. I need to get my team involved. It does nothing if you come out with a loss.”
Thursday’s game was a rematch of two nights ago, when Minnesota snapped Dallas’s three-game win streak with a 91-86 win in Minneapolis.
Tuesday’s game ended on a sour note for the Wings when forward Satou Sabally went down with an ankle injury after a Lynx player stepped into her landing space. A few Minnesota fans taunted Sabally while she was down, prompting their ejection and a stern response from Trammell.
The injury kept Sabally out of Thursday’s game. Trammell said pregame that Sabally was receiving a lot of treatment, and the team will be checking her progress day-by-day.
“Our entire medical staff has done an amazing job and so I would expect her to be back sooner than later,” Trammell said.
As the teams traveled to Arlington for the rematch, Dallas held a two-game lead over Minnesota in the standings and the Wings sat in fourth. Thursday’s game served as a chance for Minnesota to pull closer, but it also gave Dallas a chance to get one step closer to clinching a playoff berth.
It was UTA Night, so fans who had a promotional code were able to buy tickets at a discounted rate, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Lightning and Blaze, the Wing’s and UTA’s mascots respectively, walked together pregame to greet fans and take pictures.
There were multiple UTA tables on the concourse at the event advertising the Athletics Department and the university’s Fraternity and Sorority Life organizations. The women’s basketball team was in attendance to watch a professional team play on their home court.
With one of their All-Stars out, Dallas gave forward Awak Kuier the start, the first in her WNBA career. Kuier played a season-high 29 minutes and tied her season-high with 12 points. Trammell said Kuier did great in her first start and added it could be a confidence builder for her.
“It felt good to get a bigger role, and I think what I liked the most was just playing with my teammates and getting the opportunity to actually see how it's like, so I enjoyed it a lot,” Kuier said.
She said she felt the communication was lacking without Sabally on the floor. Sabally is often one of the first players to speak up on the floor, and the team missed that Thursday.
“Even though we don't know when Satou is coming back or when she'll be playing, I think if anything, we just need to be able to fill her spot and somebody else has to do that role,” Kuier said.
