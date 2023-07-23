Dallas Wings keep up winning streak with constructive culture

As the Dallas Wings (13-9) took the floor Saturday, they had revenge on their mind. The Los Angeles Sparks (7-15) had beaten Dallas three times earlier this season — games forward Natasha Howard described as “embarrassing” — and Saturday’s game was the final meeting this season between the teams.
“This win right here means a lot to us,” Howard said following the Wings’ 98-84 victory over the Sparks. “We had a chip on our shoulder coming into the game.”
The win was Dallas’s seventh in its last eight games. The streak includes wins over the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty, the top two teams in the league. Dallas is the only team this season to defeat both. Fans are enjoying watching this team; over 5,000 attended Saturday’s game. The team is also enjoying their time with each other, head coach Latricia Trammell said.
Trammell offered the team a day off following Saturday’s win to prepare for Tuesday’s game against the Connecticut Sun, but they declined. Players will meet Sunday to watch game film and spend time together. Trammell was taken aback and said that was a big moment in the locker room.
“That’s what you want to see,” she said with an ear-to-ear smile.
The team is Trammell’s “extended family,” she said. The trust this team has built is a testament to the first-year WNBA head coach. Trammell has over 20 years of coaching experience and members of the first team she ever coached, Ryan High School in Denton, were in the stands Saturday.
Trammell’s all about relationships. That focus has propelled her to where she is, and she’s not changing now. The team started the season slow, but the Dallas Wings are now fully on board with Trammell’s system, and are running full speed ahead.
“That's very important. It's gonna help us in the long run in the post-season,” Howard, a three-time WNBA champion, said about Trammell’s focus on building relationships.
When Trammell isn’t spreading love to her players, they’re singing her praises. Forward Satou Sabally said Trammell has stepped up during the team’s hot streak and her pregame adjustments on Saturday were crucial.
Sabally said the culture Trammell’s building means a lot. She said she’s proud of how far the team has come since she was drafted in 2020 and gave a warning to the league: the Dallas Wings haven’t hit their peak yet.
“Our ceiling is so high and we haven't even scratched the surface yet, in my belief,” said Sabally, who finished Saturday’s game with 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
The Wings had multiple historic statistics Saturday. Dallas became the second team in WNBA history to have a trio of teammates score 25 points or more in the same game — Howard, 28, Sabally, 26, guard Arike Ogunbowale, 25 — and was the first team to have a pair of teammates, Howard and Sabally, finish with over 25 points and 11 rebounds in a regulation game.
Dallas’s off-court chemistry may be improving, but their on-court chemistry has also left fans in awe during the team’s games. There were multiple possessions Saturday where any of the three players mentioned above had a chance to take a shot, but decided to make the extra pass.
These little moments might not make highlight reels, but Trammell said when a team’s best players are willing to make those passes, it takes away the excuses from anybody else on the team.
The big three have been impressive, but this team’s depth is what can make them dangerous in the playoffs. Dallas is 8-3 in games where guard Odyssey Sims plays, and 9-3 in games where center Teaira McCowan plays. These are players that could be major contributors on other teams, but have accepted smaller roles to be a part of this Wings’ culture.
As the team turns its attention toward Connecticut, some Wings players will want to continue the revenge tour they started Saturday. Connecticut sent Dallas home in the playoffs last season with a winner-take-all Game 3 victory at College Park Center.
Tuesday will be another test for a team that’s been passing with flying colors for the last month. Connecticut is the only other team to beat Las Vegas and will come in with the second-most wins in the WNBA. A win could send Dallas’s sky-high confidence to the moon.
“We definitely want to make a far run,” Sabally said. “We will do that if we just continue to focus on every game and executing.”
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.