 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dallas Wings keep up winning streak with constructive culture

Dallas Wings keep up winning streak with constructive culture

Forward Natasha Howard goes for a layup during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks on July 22 at College Park Center. Howard scored 20 points. Howard scored 28 points.

As the Dallas Wings (13-9) took the floor Saturday, they had revenge on their mind. The Los Angeles Sparks (7-15) had beaten Dallas three times earlier this season — games forward Natasha Howard described as “embarrassing” — and Saturday’s game was the final meeting this season between the teams.

“This win right here means a lot to us,” Howard said following the Wings’ 98-84 victory over the Sparks. “We had a chip on our shoulder coming into the game.”

The win was Dallas’s seventh in its last eight games. The streak includes wins over the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty, the top two teams in the league. Dallas is the only team this season to defeat both. Fans are enjoying watching this team; over 5,000 attended Saturday’s game. The team is also enjoying their time with each other, head coach Latricia Trammell said.

Dallas Wings keep up winning streak with constructive culture

Wings head coach Latricia Trammell yells over a referee call during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks on July 22 at College Park Center. Trammell became the head coach of the Dallas Wings in November 2022 after previously serving as the Sparks assistant coach.

Trammell offered the team a day off following Saturday’s win to prepare for Tuesday’s game against the Connecticut Sun, but they declined. Players will meet Sunday to watch game film and spend time together. Trammell was taken aback and said that was a big moment in the locker room.

“That’s what you want to see,” she said with an ear-to-ear smile.

The team is Trammell’s “extended family,” she said. The trust this team has built is a testament to the first-year WNBA head coach. Trammell has over 20 years of coaching experience and members of the first team she ever coached, Ryan High School in Denton, were in the stands Saturday.

Trammell’s all about relationships. That focus has propelled her to where she is, and she’s not changing now. The team started the season slow, but the Dallas Wings are now fully on board with Trammell’s system, and are running full speed ahead.

Dallas Wings keep up winning streak with constructive culture

Forward Satou Sabally runs down the court during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks on July 22 at College Park Center. Sabally had 11 rebounds.

“That's very important. It's gonna help us in the long run in the post-season,” Howard, a three-time WNBA champion, said about Trammell’s focus on building relationships.

When Trammell isn’t spreading love to her players, they’re singing her praises. Forward Satou Sabally said Trammell has stepped up during the team’s hot streak and her pregame adjustments on Saturday were crucial.

Sabally said the culture Trammell’s building means a lot. She said she’s proud of how far the team has come since she was drafted in 2020 and gave a warning to the league: the Dallas Wings haven’t hit their peak yet.

“Our ceiling is so high and we haven't even scratched the surface yet, in my belief,” said Sabally, who finished Saturday’s game with 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Dallas Wings keep up winning streak with constructive culture

Chin balancer Kevin Shiflett balances a Wings sign during halftime July 22 at College Park Center. Shiflett has been chin balancing for more than 18 years.

The Wings had multiple historic statistics Saturday. Dallas became the second team in WNBA history to have a trio of teammates score 25 points or more in the same game — Howard, 28, Sabally, 26, guard Arike Ogunbowale, 25 — and was the first team to have a pair of teammates, Howard and Sabally, finish with over 25 points and 11 rebounds in a regulation game.

Dallas’s off-court chemistry may be improving, but their on-court chemistry has also left fans in awe during the team’s games. There were multiple possessions Saturday where any of the three players mentioned above had a chance to take a shot, but decided to make the extra pass.

These little moments might not make highlight reels, but Trammell said when a team’s best players are willing to make those passes, it takes away the excuses from anybody else on the team.

Dallas Wings keep up winning streak with constructive culture

Forward Satou Sabally powers through defenders for a layup during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks on July 22 at College Park Center. Sabally scored 26 points.

The big three have been impressive, but this team’s depth is what can make them dangerous in the playoffs. Dallas is 8-3 in games where guard Odyssey Sims plays, and 9-3 in games where center Teaira McCowan plays. These are players that could be major contributors on other teams, but have accepted smaller roles to be a part of this Wings’ culture.

As the team turns its attention toward Connecticut, some Wings players will want to continue the revenge tour they started Saturday. Connecticut sent Dallas home in the playoffs last season with a winner-take-all Game 3 victory at College Park Center.

Tuesday will be another test for a team that’s been passing with flying colors for the last month. Connecticut is the only other team to beat Las Vegas and will come in with the second-most wins in the WNBA. A win could send Dallas’s sky-high confidence to the moon.

“We definitely want to make a far run,” Sabally said. “We will do that if we just continue to focus on every game and executing.”

@isaacappelt

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments