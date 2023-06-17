Dallas Wings fall to Seattle Storm on Juneteenth game

The Dallas Wings (5-6) hosted their Annual African American Heritage Night on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth. Fans were given special T-shirts as they entered the arena and saw multiple displays of Black culture throughout the game.
College Park Center hosted a crowd who was proud to be there, despite the Wings’ 109-103 loss to the Seattle Storm.
The loss to Seattle, who was tied with the Phoenix Mercury with the worst record in the league at 2-7, left a sour taste in the Wings' mouth despite the festivities. Dallas has lost four of its last six games and is under .500 for the first time this season.
The festivities included Rueben Lael singing the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” pregame, and performances by the Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble, and Clover the Violinist.
During Clover’s set, influential Black women, such as Opal Lee, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, were shown on the jumbotron.
Head coach Latricia Trammell said postgame she loves being part of a league that embraces all cultures and allows their players to use their platforms.
“I'm so glad I'm a part of an organization that wants to do that, that wants to bring people in to continue to move forward with change,” Trammell said. “I told the players previously, ‘Yeah, we're celebrating today, that should be a celebration every day.’”
The game was competitive throughout, but Seattle pulled ahead with a 15-point lead late in the second quarter. After Dallas clawed its way back into the game, another Storm run pushed the lead to eight in the fourth. The Wings just couldn’t get over the hump.
“We don't play for 40 minutes and it shows,” forward Satou Sabally said. “That's how we lose the game. So I would really put an emphasis on doing everything right for 40 minutes.”
Guard Arike Ogunbowale, who scored a career-high 41 points Saturday, said it was frustrating to lose two games at home, referencing the team’s 79-61 loss against the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday. She said it was nice to get a career-high, but it’s hard to celebrate that after a loss.
The team’s defense has declined as the season progresses. The team has given up 100 points in two of its last three games, and now holds the worst defensive points per game mark in the league at 86.6.
Trammell said she’s been trying to get her team to buy in on the defensive end and pointed out the team was missing multiple key contributors, though she clarified that was no excuse.
Center Teaira McCowan is currently playing in Turkey with her national team and guard Diamond DeShields has missed all of the season so far with injury.
“I rewatched Teaira McCowan’s block over in Turkey,’” Trammell said. “I can't wait until she gets back, but we're glad that she's doing well over there.”
It’s difficult to quantify how much better the team’s defense would be if the players were fully healthy, but Trammell said the identity of this team is its offensive firepower. She’s staying positive through the ups and downs of a 40-game season.
“I'm just honored and proud to be the head coach of this team, and I can't wait to continue to move forward with them,” she said. “Onward and upward.”
Sabally said the team has to play with pride and hold each other accountable. She said the Wings don’t separate themselves early in games and end up paying for it later.
“We still have a long season. We got, what, 29 games left?” Ogunbowale said. “So we gotta shake this one off.”
Despite a tough loss, Ogunbowale applauded the team’s celebration of Juneteenth and said it was dope to see the WNBA’s willingness to be inclusive. She said days like Juneteenth deserve to be celebrated, and when asked how she celebrates the holiday, she kept it short and simple.
“Be Black,” she said with a smile.
