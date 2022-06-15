Dallas Wings drop third-straight home game in 92-84 loss to the Las Vegas Aces

Going into halftime, the Dallas Wings (6-8) held a nine-point lead over the league’s best team.
By the end of the third, the Las Vegas Aces (12-2) had taken control of the game, outscoring the Wings by 15 points and silencing the crowd of 4,375, handing Dallas their fifth home loss in six games.
Most of the crowd were kids, as it was Camp Day at College Park Center on Wednesday.
“Those kids got us really lit. I think it gave us an energetic focus in the start that you have to have against Vegas,” forward Isabelle Harrison said.
The Wings were aggressive on offense in the early stages of the game, making seven of their first 11 shots to jump out to a 16-8 lead.
Guard Arike Ogunbowale had a perfect first quarter, making all three of her shots and dishing out two assists and a steal to bring the Wings to a 23-14 lead.
Dallas kept the game at a high pace in the second quarter, racing the ball up the floor and preventing the Aces’ defense from getting set.
This helped the Wings build a 16-point lead, but Las Vegas battled, going on an 11-0 run late in the second quarter to cut the lead to five.
Ogunbowale scored ten points in the second quarter, while guard Marina Mabrey had eight points at halftime.
In the second half, the Aces looked to take control of the game, scoring eight of the first ten points of the third quarter to cut the Wings’ lead to three.
Las Vegas took their first lead of the game, 51-49, on guard Kelsey Plum’s 3-pointer with 5:42 left in the third quarter.
When the buzzer sounded to end the quarter, the game’s momentum had completely shifted.
The Aces outscored the Wings 31-16 in the period, turning a nine-point deficit into a six-point lead in what felt like the blink of an eye.
Plum and forward A’ja Wilson outscored the Wings by themselves, scoring 19 points in the third quarter.
“I felt we took quick shots, and they were able to get out in transition,” head coach Vickie Johnson said. “We have to be more disciplined with that.”
Dallas fought hard in the fourth quarter and briefly cut the deficit to two, 80-78, but Las Vegas pulled out the eight-point victory.
After the game, Ogunbowale said the late rally was encouraging for the team.
“It just shows how good we are and how good we can be,” she said. “We just still gotta tap into that and put four quarters together.”
As the team prepares for their next game against the Phoenix Mercury, the focus also shifts to one of the Mercury players.
Mercury center Brittney Griner, who averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season, is currently being detained in Russia.
Griner is being held for allegedly carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil, which is illegal in Russia, according to ABC News.
Since her arrest in February, WNBA and NBA players have demanded she be released.
Ogunbowale spoke postgame about the issue.
“We're going to keep talking about it, keep putting it in the media trying to get the president’s and White House’s attention,” she said. “We need her home as soon as we can.”
The Wings will honor Griner on Friday, collecting shoes in honor of her foundation and donating them to Promise House, a charity that provides shelter and basic needs for homeless children.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the College Park Center.
