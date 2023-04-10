Dallas Wings draft four in first round in preparation for upcoming season

The Dallas Wings had a busy night at the Women’s National Basketball Association draft on Monday, selecting four athletes in the first round and six overall in the league’s annual draft.
“I'm proud of what we've been able to do in the draft over the last few years,” Wings CEO Greg Bibb said. “I think tonight will be another great night for the Dallas Wings.”
The Wings went into Monday’s draft with three first-round picks. Dallas received two of those picks via trade this off-season and traded for a fourth on draft night. Bibb said he can’t recall ever being a part of a trade while the draft was going on, but when there’s a player like Stephanie Soares on the board, “you do what it takes,” he said.
Dallas had the No. 3, No. 4, No. 5 and No. 11 picks in the first round Monday.
With the No. 3 pick, the Dallas Wings selected forward Maddy Siegrist out of Villanova University. Siegrist averaged 29.2 points per game last season, most in Division-I basketball.
Siegrist spent four years at Villanova and improved her scoring every season. Last season, in her senior year, Siegrist set career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals. She was named to the Associated Press’ First Team last season, and won the Big East Player of the Year award in 2022 and 2023.
While her offense is the headline, Bibb said he believes her defensive ability is underrated, and Siegrist has great size and length defensively. “I think the sky's the limit for her at the next level here in the WNBA,” he said.
The Wings then made a trade to acquire the No. 4 overall pick — forward Stephanie Soares — from the Washington Mystics. Dallas sent a 2024 second-round pick and 2025 first-round pick to the Mystics to get the Iowa State product.
Soares averaged 14.4 points and 9.9 rebounds in 13 games for the Cyclones last season, and shot 54.4% from the field before suffering a torn ACL on Jan. 8. Before her time at Iowa State, she earned accolades at The Master’s University in Santa Clarita, California, which competed in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Soares was a two-time NAIA Player of the Year, winning the award in 2019-2020 and 2021-2022. She tore her ACL during the 2020-2021 season, according to The Athletic.
Soares likely won’t play this season as she continues to rehab the torn ACL, Bibb said. But when there’s a player like her available, with her size and mobility in the post who can also run and shoot the three, the team was willing to take the risk. “You just don't get that kind of complete package that often in post players that are 6’6,” Bibb said.
The Wings made their third consecutive pick of the draft at No. 5, selecting guard Lou Lopez Sénéchal from the University of Connecticut. Sénéchal averaged 15.5 points per game and shot 44% from behind the arc.
She spent her graduate season at Connecticut after four seasons at Fairfield University, where she earned the 2022 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year award.
“She's just pure in terms of her ability to shoot the basketball,” Bibb said. “I love to watch her play.”
Sénéchal grew up in Grenoble, France and Bibb said he loves when international players join the Wings, because they bring world experience that can make them seem more mature than their counterparts.
The Wings used their last first-round pick to select guard Abby Meyers out of the University of Maryland. Meyers averaged 14.3 points per game and had 63 steals last season for the Terrapins. In the NCAA Tournament, Meyers scored in double-digits in three of the team’s four tournament games.
The team traded forward Allisha Gray to the Atlanta Dream for the No. 3 pick and shipped guard Marina Mabrey to the Chicago Sky in a four-team trade that landed Dallas the No. 5 pick.
The Wings fired their head coach Vickie Johnson last September.
Johnson led the team to its first playoff win in nearly 13 years last season, but Dallas’s GM chose to move on, hiring Latricia Trammell in November. Trammell spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, focusing on their defense. The Wings gave up the third-highest opponent field goal percentage at 45.9% last season.
“I think it's been a pretty productive offseason for us,” Bibb said. “I think we've checked the boxes in terms of what we're trying to accomplish.”
With a new coach, new players and fresh draft prospects, the Wings are ready to go. Their season begins at noon May 20 at College Park Center against the Atlanta Dream. The game will be televised on ABC.
“I don't think we've ever had this much talent in the organization, and I'm talking both on the roster and with our coaching staff, as we do right now.” Bibb said. “So I'm excited to roll the ball out and see that come to life.”
