Dallas Wings, Dallas Mavericks announce historic partnership

The Dallas Wings and Dallas Mavericks announced a historic partnership Sunday when the Girls Empowered by Mavericks (GEM) sponsored the Wings. Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall and Wings President Greg Bibb presented the sponsorship at the College Park Center.
The GEM program, created in 2021, is a local initiative set in place by the Mavericks to inspire young women aged 9-14 in the Metroplex. In its first two years, GEM has reached over 5,000 girls in the Metroplex.
“Never before have an NBA and WNBA team under different ownership groups collaborated to this extent and to this level,” Bibb said.
Wings players will wear jerseys that have GEM logos at stomach level, below the team’s logo. A group of young women from the program revealed the jerseys at the press conference as the teams formally announced the partnership.
In addition to the jersey logo, the Wings will become fully immersed in the GEM program that reaches over 3,000 young women annually. Dallas Wings players and staff will be part of basketball camps, health and wellness clinics, financial empowerment courses, and workshops that focus on sports' critical role in forming leadership skills, according to a Wings press release.
“It is so very exciting to me to think about the Dallas Wings and the Mavs joining forces, coming together to impact thousands of girls by investing in their futures,” Marshall said. “This is not just about today. This is about investing in their futures.”
Wings head coach Latricia Trammell said she wished she had something like the GEM program growing up in a small town in Texas. With 5,000 young women already reached, Trammell said those girls will inspire the next generation, just like she has.
“That's where the investment comes in and that's the importance of what we're trying to do with this partnership,” Trammell said.
This sponsorship is the latest move by the Dallas Wings to recognize prominent women in the Metroplex. The team also partnered with Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman in March. Lieberman is an ambassador for the team and is the namesake of the team’s inaugural Women of Inspiration Awards.
“North Texas has an unbelievably rich basketball history and an unbelievably fertile business community,” Bibb said. “And in Nancy and Cynt, you have two beacons of both of those communities.”
With this partnership secured and more on the way, Wings players are excited to be part of an organization that actively encourages young women to pursue their dream career. Forward Satou Sabally said she is eternally grateful to be in a position to be a role model to those young women.
Sabally said empowering young women is essential for the future of the community. The partnership between a male NBA team and WNBA team working together for the future of young women is inspiring, she said.
“It is important that we show up as females and show them ‘hey, this could be you,’”she said.
