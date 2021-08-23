Dallas Wings could still make the playoffs despite shaky start since returning from Olympic break

Sitting half a game back of the eighth seed with a 10-14 record, the Dallas Wings are in a position to make a push late in the season that could possibly result in a playoff appearance for the first time since 2018.
This year, Dallas has been led by Arike Ogunbowale, 2021 All-Star Game MVP guard, who is averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. Her impact has made the Wings a competitive team this year.
Another bright spot for the Wings this season is forward Satou Sabally, who made her All-Star Game debut this season after coming off a strong rookie campaign in 2020 where she recorded five double-doubles and averaged 13.9 points per game, leading all rookies. With these two All-Stars leading the way, the future looks bright for the Wings.
Since returning from the Olympic break, things have started off shaky for the Wings, who have dropped two of their last three games.
Even if the Wings don’t make a playoff push, they will have something to look forward to this off-season in the 2022 WNBA Draft.
In the 2021 WNBA Draft, Dallas had a great opportunity to rebuild and add talent to their team, owning three of the top five picks. They selected forward Charli Collier with the first overall pick, center Awak Kuier with the second overall and guard Chelsea Dungee fifth overall.
The 2022 WNBA Draft could look the same for the Wings, depending on the outcome of the season for other teams around the league. As of Monday, Dallas is projected to have the third and eighth overall picks.
With only eight games remaining in the season, there is little room for mistakes if the Wings look to enter the playoff picture. Five of the eight games will be played at College Park Center, where Dallas is 4-7 on the season.
The Wings will be back in action in a two-game series against the Washington Mystics starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.
