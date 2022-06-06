The Dallas Wings (6-5, 3-2) went 1-2 this week, defeating the Seattle Storm, while falling to the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces.
The 6-5 record represents their overall record, while their 3-2 record reflects their play in Commissioner's Cup play.
The Commissioner’s Cup is an in-season tournament where conference rivals play during the first half of the season.
Every team in the Women’s National Basketball Association will play 10 games in the Commissioner's Cup tournament. After that, the team from each conference with the best record will play in a championship match on July 26, with the winner receiving a “lucrative prize,” per the WNBA’s website.
The Wings’ three games this week were all in Commissioner Cup play.
Sparks 93, Wings 91
The Wings had five players score in double figures, led by forward Isabelle Harrison’s 20 in the two point loss to the Sparks.
Following a first quarter that saw Los Angeles outscore Dallas 28-15, the Wings responded by outscoring them in the next two quarters to cut the lead to eight, going into the fourth quarter.
Dallas continued to battle, cutting the deficit to two on a Harrison 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds remaining.
A subsequent offensive foul from the Sparks gave the Wings one final shot to complete the comeback, but a missed free throw from guard Arike Ogunbowale late sealed the loss.
Wings 68, Storm 51
Fifty-one points is the fewest the Wings have allowed all season, 25.8 points below their season average in the 17-point victory.
The team also outrebounded the Storm, 42-31 and grabbed nine steals, 2.4 more than their season average.
Guard Allisha Gray and Ogunbowale combined for 34 points to snap Dallas’ two-game losing streak.
The win also broke Seattle’s four-game home winning streak.
Aces 84, Wings 78
Dallas’ week concluded in Las Vegas with a matchup against the best team in the WNBA, the Las Vegas Aces.
The Aces came into the game at 9-2, scoring over 90 points a game.
The Wings kept themselves within striking distance, facing a 40-38 deficit going into halftime.
Las Vegas came out strong in the third quarter, opening the period on an 11-2 run to extend the lead, 51-40.
But Ogunbowale had a run of her own to end the quarter, a personal 8-0 spurt to cut the lead to three, 60-57.
Las Vegas started the fourth quarter strong, and Dallas couldn’t answer this time.
Dallas has played 11 games so far, with eight of them on the road and three this week.
Starting June 10, the Wings will play nine of their next 11 games at College Park Center.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.