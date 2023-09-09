Dallas Wings celebrate historic win with fanbase on Fan Appreciation Night

When the final buzzer sounded Friday, the Dallas Wings (21-18) had defeated the Seattle Storm 106-91 and reached a goal they’d been eyeing all season. They clinched the No. 4 seed and secured home-court advantage in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.
Head coach Latricia Trammell stood on the Wings logo postgame with a microphone in hand and let the eyes of the arena fall on her. As she opened her mouth to speak, the mayhem that followed the win turned to silence. Thousands stood together like a shaken-up can of soda — waiting to explode.
“WE. HAVE. THE. BEST. FANS. IN. THE. WNBA!” Trammell yelled into the mic.
The applause grew like a crescendo with each word, cheering for their team’s coach. Trammell stepped back and began to tear up as the College Park Center crowd erupted.
It was Fan Appreciation Night and the final regular-season home game. The team pulled out all the stops to show their fans love. Free giveaways turned every timeout into a spectacle and the Wings offered a 20% discount on all merchandise for the 20 wins this season.
But in an interesting twist, the night ended with the fans showing their appreciation to the Dallas Wings. Players were given standing ovations as they subbed out of the game for the final time and most fans stayed after the final buzzer to cheer their favorite team in the league one last time.
Next Friday, fans will do it again for game 1 of the playoffs.
“I'm so happy for this team. When you see people go through their different journeys, going from different teams and coming in and just buying in and that connection and just the will to win, I've said that 1000 times, but I'm just happy for them,” Trammell said.
It was a full team effort in Friday’s win. Every player who attempted a shot scored and five Dallas players finished in double figures. Guard Arike Ogunbowale chipped in 10 assists — one off her career high.
Ogunbowale said postgame she spent time in the offseason training with two players guarding her, since that’s largely the defensive treatment she receives in-game. She said she’s grown up and has learned to let plays develop more this season.
Ogunbowale also became just the sixth player in league history to surpass 800 points in a single season.
Seattle made a late push to attempt to cut into the deficit, but guard Veronica Burton stole the energy — and the ball — then raced to the other end for a layup. She forced another turnover seconds later and turned to the crowd with her hands raised to the heavens. Any momentum Seattle had was long gone after that.
Forward Satou Sabally said that Burton, in her second year, has become a much better player this season. Burton, who controls the pace of the game, can knock down open threes and has gained confidence with time, Sabally said.
Burton and Sabally’s jumps as players this year have contributed to a historic season for the Dallas Wings.
The team’s 21st win secured Dallas’s first finish over .500 since the team moved to Texas in 2016. Twenty-one wins is the most in franchise history since 2008, when the team was located in Detroit.
“It feels really great to be part of history and bring Dallas to the spot that we are now,” Sabally said. “Because I feel like we've accomplished one of our many goals for the season to end up in fourth place, so we're really happy about that.”
One game remains in the regular season before playoff basketball commences. Dallas heads on the road to face the No. 5 Atlanta Dream at noon Sunday. With the teams’ standing and rankings, this could be a potential playoff preview.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.