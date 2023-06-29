Dallas Wings bring back Odyssey Sims, cut two players in midweek roster moves

With the Dallas Wings returning from a 1-2 road trip and losing seven of its last 11 games, the team announced a series of moves Wednesday.
Dallas signed guard Odyssey Sims to a rest of season contract while releasing guards Ashley Joens and Jasmine Dickey. Sims spent time with the team earlier this season on a hardship contract before being released in mid-June.
Sims appeared in four games, averaging five points and six assists a night. She was released June 15. She also played for the Wings in 2016, the team’s first season in Texas, and averaged 14 points per game.
She turned heads during her brief stint in Dallas as the team adapted to her style of play. In her third game, she handed out eight assists and helped the Wings stay close against the New York Liberty before ultimately falling, 102-93.
She’ll look to be a part of a solution to the team’s turnover problems as the Wings averaged 14.8 a game in June after giving the ball away just 12.3 times a night in May.
Joens was a second-round draftee this season and appeared in eight games for the Wings, but never logged more than three minutes. The Iowa State graduate becomes the second draft pick to be released, joining guard Abby Meyers who was cut before the season.
Dickey looked promising to start the season, logging double-digit minutes in four of the team’s first five games but quickly fell out of the rotation. Her best moment of the season came in a 95-91 road victory over the Seattle Storm where she scored a season-high 10 points and knocked down five of her six shot attempts.
This two-out, one-in maneuver leaves the Wings with just 10 available players heading into Sunday’s game at 2:00 p.m. on ABC against the Washington Mystics. The team also released center Kalani Brown before re-signing her early Thursday.
