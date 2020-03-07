The Dallas Mavericks (39-25) cruised to a 121-96 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on UTA Night at American Airlines Center on Friday.
Forward Kristaps Porzingis led the team with 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. His five-game streak of recording 20-plus points and 10 or more rebounds was key in the win.
Head coach Rick Carlisle said the high level of basketball that Porzingis has been playing over the past month has been tremendous.
“It's a combination of his offensive production and what he is doing defensively and rebounding,” Carlisle said. “I mean, it's ridiculous.”
Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis, left, and center Boban Marjanovic warm up during the game against Memphis on March 6 at American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber and Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton reach for the ball during the game against Memphis on March 6 at American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis jumps on the lineup announcement before the game against Memphis on March 6 at American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis, left, and center Boban Marjanovic warm up during the game against Memphis on March 6 at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks defeated the Grizzlies 121-96.
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber and Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton reach for the ball during the game against Memphis on March 6 at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks defeated the Grizzlies 121-96.
Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis jumps on the lineup announcement before the game against Memphis on March 6 at American Airlines Center. Porzingis scored 26 points and recorded 11 rebounds.
It was a back-and-forth battle between both teams through the early stages of the second quarter. Memphis had a 37-33 lead over Dallas, but the Mavericks responded with a 28-12 run and never looked back.
Six Mavericks finished the game in double figures, including guard Courtney Lee, who had 13 points.
Lee said the team was aware at halftime that Memphis is a productive third-quarter team.
“[Carlisle] emphasized that at halftime,” Lee said. “We wanted to make sure that we matched their intensity and try to play good basketball.”
The Mavericks shot 57.1% from the field in the third quarter, which extended their lead to 30 points at the start of the fourth quarter.
Porzingis, the current Western Conference Player of the Week, achieved a double-double by the end of the third quarter.
“It feels natural, it feels organic,” Porzingis said. “I know where my shots are gonna come from and when I can be aggressive.”
The Mavericks were without four players because of injuries. That includes guard Seth Curry, who left the game with a left ankle injury at the break.
“Seth doesn't appear to be serious, but he's sore,” Carlisle said. “How he feels tomorrow will go a long way toward whether he may or may not be available on Sunday.”
Guard Luka Doncic, who was listed as questionable before the matchup with an undisclosed illness, finished the game with 21 points, four rebounds and six assists. Doncic has scored 20 or more points for 16 consecutive games.
“Injuries are a part of basketball,” Doncic said. “You’ve got to treat yourself, take care of your body, but they’re always going to be part of basketball.”
As the competitive playoff push continues in the NBA, the Mavericks will host the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Center.
