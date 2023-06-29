Column: It's time for the Dallas Wings to shake things up

With a new head coach and two players —– guard Arike Ogunbowale and forward Satou Sabally —– playing at an all-star level, Dallas Wings fans had reason to believe this may be the year the team broke free from the mediocrity it has seen since moving to Arlington in 2016.
The team looked to be off to a better start this season, starting 3-1, on its way to the franchise’s first winning season in Texas. However, Dallas is currently 7-8, having lost seven of its last 11 games and only winning two of its eight road games.
The Wings seem to be struggling on both ends of the floor. Their effective field goal percentage, a metric meant to accurately evaluate efficiency by assigning more value to 3-point shots, ranks last in the league at 45.9%. Defensively, the team is giving up 83.8 points a game, fifth-worst in the association.
Bringing in guard Odyssey Sims, who the team signed Wednesday, may address the turnover problems the Wings have been plagued with (14.8 giveaways per game in June). It undercuts the depth of a team that already has three players playing at least 33 minutes a game. Ogunbowale (37.2, first) and Sabally (34.4, fourth) both rank in the top four in the league in minutes played per game.
But their struggles go beyond the stats. The team seems lethargic at times, and multiple postgame press conferences this season have emphasized keeping play consistent. The inconsistency was perhaps most on display during the team’s June 14 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Dallas scored a season-low 61 points in that contest, and the team spent an extended period in the locker room postgame. The final buzzer sounded at 2 p.m. and Trammell didn’t begin her postgame press conference until 2:29 p.m., 19 minutes past the league-required 10-minute cooldown period.
Trammell said postgame she had a halftime “come to Jesus” meeting with her team to try and motivate them. Sabally insisted this loss didn’t reflect who the team was and they would do better going forward.
Two weeks later, the team lost three of its five games since June 14’s loss, including a home loss to Seattle where Dallas surrendered 109 points to the league’s fifth-worst offense.
During the team’s most recent road stretch, they dropped back-to-back games against the Sparks, despite leading in the fourth quarter in both games. Guard Crystal Dangerfield said the team lost both games in similar fashion.
“We just started taking some rough shots,” Dangerfield said. “We weren’t doing what got us the lead.”
Ogunbowale especially struggled in both fourth quarters, shooting a combined 1/11. She’s getting teammates more involved this season, averaging a career-high 4.3 assists per game, but in the fourth quarter, she relies on her shot-making ability.
On nights like Tuesday against the Mercury, where she scored nine points and dished out two assists in the final frame, everything looks great. But this doesn’t seem sustainable on a larger scale. Ogunbowale is attempting nearly nine three-pointers a game, yet is converting a career-low 30.8%.
Despite this, when asked if there were conversations about getting others involved in the fourth quarter, she remained confident in her abilities down the stretch.
“I think people are shooting and my coach knows, my team knows, I'mma shoot when I'm open and I'm gonna make the right decision,” she said after Sunday’s loss.
Trammell defended Ogunbowale, the team’s franchise player in Trammell’s words, in Sunday’s press conference. She cited Ogunbowale’s season-high eight assists that game, as well as the team’s balanced scoring with five players scoring in double figures.
“There's some good balanced scoring, and that's what we'd like to see,” Trammell said. “I think it goes back to executing and not playing to avoid losing but playing to win and sticking together when that adversity hits.”
Ogunbowale is arguably the team’s best player, so perhaps the team can live with a few shots that make fans groan. When the shots are going in, she’s not just one of the team’s best, but one of the league’s best. Her 41-point outing against Seattle earlier this season tied the second-highest output from any player in the league this season.
But in the team’s losses, her percentages are hard to swallow. In eight losses, Ogunbowale has more games shooting under 34% (four) than she does shooting over 40% (one). It might be time for Sabally, who’s having a career season and was named an All-Star starter alongside Ogunbowale, to take some of those fourth quarter reps.
Sabally is averaging 18.6 points and 10.1 rebounds this season and has been a bright spot during the team’s road struggles, shooting 35% or better in all but one of the team’s eight road games. She’s been a handful on the boards and has given defenses trouble all season.
As the calendar turns to July, the WNBA season is still young. 15 games played means 25 remain in the grueling 40-game trek, the longest season in league history. Last year’s Wings team was also 7-8 through 15 games and made the playoffs, winning the franchise’s first playoff game in 13 years.
It’s too soon to write this team off. There’s too much talent and too much hope in the locker room to give up. But something has to change, and soon, or else the wheels might fully come off with the Wings in the dust.
