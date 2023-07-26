Column: Dallas Wings' stumble against the Connecticut Sun is no cause for alarm

Tuesday’s game between the Dallas Wings (13-10) and Connecticut Sun (18-6) felt like a heavyweight championship fight. Two of the best teams in the WNBA exchanged blows as Connecticut built multiple large leads in the first half — just for Dallas to respond with a run of its own.
After the Wings built a lead late in the third quarter, Connecticut responded with a run of their own and tied at 76 and 3:31 remaining, it was anybody’s game. Dallas looked prepared to battle with one of the league’s best like they had against the No. 1 Las Vegas Aces and No. 2 New York Liberty.
Instead, Connecticut landed a haymaker in the proverbial fight with back-to-back three-pointers, giving the Sun a lead Dallas couldn’t overcome. Sun forward DeWanna Bonner stared down the crowd after her three-pointer with 1:56 remaining, leaving them in stunned silence as Connecticut eked out an 88-83 victory over the Dallas Wings.
“We can compete with anybody in the league, and I think they showed how long they've been together and their chemistry in the last couple minutes,” guard Arike Ogunbowale said postgame.
The loss snapped Dallas’s five-game winning streak and handed the Wings just their third home loss of the season. It showed they were beatable at College Park Center, and cooled off a Dallas team who’d been picking up wins and climbing the standings with little resistance.
However, Tuesday’s game also saw the emergence of guard Veronica Burton. Burton played 15 minutes, her most in a game since June 27, and was all over the court defensively. She was only credited with one steal and one block, but Burton’s defense had the Sun in knots all night. Burton ended the night with a team-best +6, meaning Dallas outscored Connecticut by six when she was on the floor.
Burton’s minutes have fluctuated as head coach Latricia Trammell has adjusted the rotation, but Trammell subbed her in as she looked for a defensive spark off the bench. Trammell said Burton, a player who’s ready to go at all times regardless of circumstance, is a true example of professionalism.
“That's a player that you want on the bench and I'm extremely proud of her,” Trammell said.
The game also showed the Wings truly can, like Ogunbowale said, compete with anybody. No team is going to go 40-0, although the Aces (21-2) look like they could come close. Losses like Tuesday’s are bound to happen in a long season. The Wings gave one of the best teams in the WNBA a battle for 40 minutes, and showed the league they’re ready to go every night.
“It's just a game; we have 17 more games. You win and you lose,” Ogunbowale said. “You learn from it, grow from it, watch the film and get better, so now we focus on Washington.”
Tuesday’s loss is no reason to sound the alarm, but it did show where the Wings are vulnerable. The Sun attacked the Wings’s defense time after time, forcing the referees to make tough calls in big situations. Dallas was called for 21 fouls, compared to Connecticut’s 15.
Trammell was given a technical foul late in the third quarter, as she and members of the Wings bench contested multiple foul calls in that period. Forward Natasha Howard was the most affected, as she committed her sixth foul — the amount required for disqualification — after 31 minutes of action.
The Sun took advantage at the free throw line while the Wings faltered. Connecticut converted 23 of its 26 free throw attempts while Dallas made 14 of 20. Five of those six misses came in the fourth quarter.
Dallas dominated the rebounding battle with a 44-31 advantage, but Connecticut managed to pull down crucial offensive rebounds in the clutch. The Sun’s three offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter led to six second-chance points, a killer in clutch games.
Trammell said those offensive rebounds and second chance points were part of a two-minute stretch that she wished the team could’ve done better in, but she acknowledged these types of games are how players grow.
The third quarter was another area Trammell said was a point of focus. Trammell has stressed the importance of the third quarter all season, and it looked like Dallas was ready to put its foot on the gas in the period, as it extended a two-point halftime lead up to nine. Connecticut fought back and cut the Wings lead to one, 64-63, leaving the Wings at a one-point disadvantage for the third quarter.
Dallas had won or tied the third quarter in four games during its five-game winning streak. The team’s halftime magic seemed to run out earlier than normal Tuesday, as Connecticut cut into Dallas’s lead.
In the end, Tuesday’s loss should be just a blip on the radar for the Wings. It may sting in the immediate aftermath, but winning seven of nine games in a stretch where you face the top three teams in the league is nothing to sniff at.
The team can’t afford to let up now. A Sunday rematch with the Aces in Vegas looms, but Dallas can’t overlook the Washington Mystics. The Mystics will come into the College Park Center at 7 p.m. Friday, shorthanded but ready to battle.
Free throws and film sessions await the team in practice on Thursday ahead of the matchup. Look for Dallas to come out motivated Friday, as they aim to maintain the fourth-best record in the league.
