College Park Center to host full-capacity events this fall as pandemic restrictions are rolled back

After a year, sport fans are getting a taste of what it feels like to be back in College Park Center, where fan attendance was either limited or prohibited throughout the pandemic.
On May 22, the Dallas Wings hosted their regular season home opener with over 1,500 fans in attendance, where College Park Center reached its full limited capacity.
UTA Athletics followed that up June 17, announcing that College Park Center will reopen at full capacity for sporting events in 2021-22.
The venue, constructed in 2012, can house up to 6,750 seats for center-stage concerts and up to 7,000 during traditional court-based athletics events. Throughout the semester it’s also used for events, concerts or conferences.
Starting this fall, students and fans will be able to watch the UTA volleyball team, men’s and women’s basketball teams and the Dallas Wings from the stands at College Park Center.
The abscence of fans or playing in a half-empty College Park Center last season was felt by players like Mavericks senior guard David Azore.
“I didn’t even know, honestly, how much I took having the fans for granted,” Azore said. “It definitely puts things into perspective, so yeah, I’m super happy that we’re going to be able to have all the fans back in the stands.”
It’s huge that fans are being allowed back after a year, and having those fans behind the team gives them that little boost of energy they always need, he said.
Events at College Park Center aren’t restricted to just Arlington residents or UTA students. Some fans travel from out of state.
Jordan Smith, Fayetteville, Arkansas resident and Dallas Wings fan, has made the five and a half hour trip with her brother to Arlington to watch her favorite WNBA team play four times this season.
Smith and her brother have ties with Wings guard Chelsea Dungee after watching her at the University of Arkansas from 2018-21.
Smith’s favorite part about attending Wings games at College Park Center is the seating and the passion she sees from the local fans.
“It feels like there’s a good seat no matter where you sit,” she said. “The fans there are very passionate about the Wings.”
Smith and her brother enjoy sitting next to the Wings’ tunnel so they can interact with the players, she said.
When it comes to support from students, UTA alumnus Xavier Berry said it’s super important for students to show their support for their home team.
Berry served as a UTA Wranglers captain for two years. The student-led spirit organization makes many appearances, but at sporting events their purpose is to boost morale and spirit.
Berry said his time as a Wrangler was the most fun he had on campus as a student.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wranglers would rollout a banner before the games, give away shirts and interact with the fans throughout different sections, he said. The pandemic didn’t allow the spirit group to do those traditional things since they had to stay in their assigned seats.
Having students in the crowd and actually engaged helps the athletes during the game, Berry said.
