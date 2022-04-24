Coastal Carolina University sweeps UTA baseball in weekend series

The baseball team (11-29, 4-14) lost a three-game series against Coastal Carolina University over the weekend.
After winning two of the three meetings in 2021, the Mavericks struggled to score runs which contributed to their downfall in the 2022 matchup.
UTA has dropped 11 straight games with their last win being April 6.
Game 1: Coastal Carolina 4, UTA 3
The Chanticleers got to senior pitcher Tanner King early, collecting two runs in the first inning.
After that, both team’s starting pitchers held the other offense in check with five consecutive scoreless innings.
UTA broke their scoreless run in the seventh with an RBI sacrifice fly from sophomore designated hitter Jaden Brown, scoring Boone Montgomery, senior third baseman and center fielder.
Down one run in the ninth inning, senior first baseman Oscar Ponce flipped the momentum with a towering two-run home run over the left field fence to give UTA the lead.
The Chanticleers added two runs in the ninth inning to claim the game one victory.
Senior pitcher David Moffat gave up the two runs. He is looking for his first win in 2022 while recording his sixth loss.
Game 2: Coastal Carolina 7, UTA 1
UTA began the scoring in game two of the series with a solo home run from freshman designated hitter Zach Henry.
That would be the lone instance a Maverick stepped on home plate in the game, as UTA left six runners on base and struck out 13 times, the second-most in a game this season.
Senior pitcher Michael Wong got the start and gave up seven runs on eight hits through 6.1 innings.
The seven runs is the most he’s given up in a game, while his strikeouts were a season high.
Game 3: Coastal Carolina 3, UTA 2
Junior pitcher Cade Winquest got the start and gave up a run in the first inning on a wild pitch.
Montgomery continued a successful weekend at the plate with a single in the second and fourth inning, bringing in an RBI each for a 2-1 UTA lead.
Coastal Carolina would score two runs in the sixth inning to reclaim the lead at 3-2.
Moffat relieved Winquest and pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, but UTA could not overcome offensive struggles.
The offense struck out 11 times and Montgomery was the lone multi-hit player.
The Mavericks will return to Clay Gould Ballpark at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against the last team they’ve beaten, Tarleton State University.
@D_Tineo4
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.