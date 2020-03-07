A buzzer-beater ended the season for the men’s basketball team (14-18, 10-10) on Saturday at College Park Center.
UTA entered Saturday’s matchup as the seventh seed in the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship. Coastal Carolina University’s 63-62 win marked the third time the Chanticleers defeated the Mavericks in the 2019-20 season.
Cliff Ellis, Coastal Carolina’s head coach, said his team put a big emphasis on rebounding before taking the court against the Mavericks.
“We’ve been one of the better rebounding teams in the league, and there’s times that I questioned it tonight,” Ellis said. “There’s times that we got some big rebounds too.”
The matchup featured 15 lead changes, but the Mavericks held the upper hand for 28 minutes. UTA took over the lead with about four minutes left in the first half and went into the halftime intermission with a 34-29 advantage.
The Mavericks were up for most of the second half, until the Chanticleers outscored them 13-5 with around six minutes left in regulation. Coastal Carolina then managed to tie the game up multiple times as the clock wound down.
A contested mid-range jump shot from sophomore guard David Azore put UTA up 62-61 with 14 seconds on the clock. Chanticleers senior guard Tyrell Gumbs-Frater then hit a jumper of his own with one second remaining to seal the victory and advance to the conference tournament’s second round.
Head coach Chris Ogden said Saturday’s performances from freshman guards Sam Griffin and Nicolas Elame make him excited about his team’s future moving forward.
“All these guys that are coming back, I’m really excited about our future, about next year,” Ogden said. “I’m excited because I know we got guys in the program that want to work and it wouldn’t surprise me to see [Griffin and Elame] back in the gym tomorrow.”
Elame said his team will learn from the last-second loss and use it to get better next season.
“They just made one more play,” Elame said. “We got next year to get better.”
UTA ended the year with a 14-18 overall record, bringing Ogden’s head coaching record to 31-34. The Seminole native said he was disappointed with how the year played out for his team.
“We are not a program that accepts finishing seventh, we’re not a program that accepts being done at this time of year. We don’t like to have spring breaks around here,” Ogden said. “You can find some excitement in the future in the way these young guys competed and played and grew up, but we are no doubt disappointed in our season.”
Coastal Carolina will advance to the second round of the Sun Belt tournament to face Appalachian State University on Monday in Boone, North Carolina.
