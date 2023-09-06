Coaches who conquer: Meet the coaches, who lead UTA's sports teams

As the fall semester brings new and returning students to campus, UTA sports teams are set to begin their new athletic season. With a variety of experience levels, UTA’s head coaches look to lead their respective teams to successful and exciting seasons for both athletes and fans.

Wenger, a former collegiate volleyball player, is entering his seventh season as UTA’s head volleyball coach. In last year’s campaign, he led UTA to a 17-10 record, including a nine-match winning streak, and a fifth place finish in the Western Athletic Conference.

In 2021, Wenger coached the team to a No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament. Additionally, he led the Mavericks to a postseason berth at the National Invitational Volleyball Championship in 2019.

A former UTA track and field team member himself, Sauerhage was hired as an assistant at UTA in 1989 and has been at the helm of the men’s and women’s track & field and cross country teams since 1996.

Last season, Sauerhage’s teams had three athletes reach the podium at the NCAA Championships, the most since he took over.

Throughout his career, Sauerhage has coached his teams to 33 conference championships and has been named conference coach of the year 33 times. Additionally, his squads have collected conference "triple crowns" by sweeping the cross country, indoor and outdoor track championships in the same academic year on four different occasions.

A former graduate and golfer at Texas A&M-Commerce, Devoll is entering his fifth season as head coach of UTA’s men’s golf team.

Last season, the men’s golf team won a co-championship at the Tunica National Intercollegiate with a 1-under 863 total, alongside Arkansas State. The team also scored 17 eagles over the course of the season, the most in program history, and scored -12 at the WAC Championship, the lowest score at a conference tournament in program history.

As a professional golfer, Devoll played in six Web.com Tour events, making the cut on three separate occasions. He also played in a PGA Tour event at the 2012 Valero Texas Open.

A member of the team since its inception in 2017, Matranga has been the head coach of the women’s golf team since 2019.

In her first full season as head coach, the Mavericks posted their first-ever under-par team round in the final round of the Lady Red Wolves Classic. This led the team to a program all-time best 54-hole score with an 883.

Last season, Matranga led UTA to match a program-high of three eagles in a single season. The team also achieved a 6th best 36-hole total of 600 at the season-opening USA Intercollegiate in September 2022.

Matranga is a graduate of Texas Christian University where she played women’s golf. After graduation, she played seven seasons on the LPGA Symetra Tour and participated in the U.S. Women’s Open in 2013.

Entering her second full year as head coach, the former co-captain of the U.S. Women’s National Wheelchair Basketball Team looks to lead the Lady Movin’ Mavs back to the finals of the Women’s Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball National Tournament. Last year, the team reached the final, but were defeated by the University of Alabama.

Wood, a former Lady Movin’ Mav, was a part of the inaugural team and national championship winning teams in 2016 and 2018.

Gouge, also entering his second full season as head coach, took over the program after the retirement of former head coach Doug Garner last summer. A former Paralympic gold medalist, Gouge was a member of the Movin’ Mavs and helped them win one of their 10 total national championships in 2006.

Last year, the Movin’ Mavs had a regular season record of 13-7, but went 1-2 at the National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, coming short of a third straight national championship.

A former WNBA player from 2004 to 2006, Wright is heading into her fourth season as head coach of the women’s basketball team. With a 47-32 record as coach, Wright led the team to a 20-8 record, a SBC Tournament win and NCAA Tournament berth in 2022.

This past year, Wright guided the team to a 14-17 regular season record before falling to Seattle University in the first round of the WAC Tournament.

Wright played collegiate basketball at Purdue University where she was a 3x All-American and the program’s all-time leader in offensive rebounds.

After spending the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach at the University of Kentucky, Turner was hired as UTA’s head coach in March of 2023. He was also a member of the basketball coaching staff at Wichita State University during their 2013 NCAA Tournament run to the Final Four. This is his first time as a head coach at the collegiate level.

Despite not playing due to injury, Turner was briefly a member of the UTA basketball team during the 2000-2001 season before transferring to Oklahoma City University the following year.

A member of the UTA tennis coaching staff since 2003, Benitez was promoted to head coach in 2006. As head coach, he has led both teams to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

This past year Benitez led both teams to regular season WAC championships, with the men’s team winning the conference tournament and clinching an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Van Hook will be going into his second year as head coach of the baseball team after leading the program to a 29-29 record last season. This win total was a 14-game improvement compared to the 2022 season where the team finished with a 15-39 record.

Before coming to UTA, Van Hook spent five seasons at the University of Oklahoma as an assistant coach. During this time, the Sooners had 13 players selected in the MLB Draft while also reaching the College World Series Final in 2022.

During his playing career, Van Hook won the College World Series with the University of Texas in 2005. In 2007, Van Hook was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 45th round of the MLB Draft following his senior season.

Dill also enters her second year as head coach after guiding the team to a 22-30 record in her first season, highlighted by a win over no. Sixteen-ranked, University of Kentucky. The Mavericks ended the season with a sixth place finish at the WAC Tournament.

Before her time at UTA, Dill spent six seasons as a pitching coach with Texas A&M University. In 2021, the Aggies pitching staff recorded two no-hitters and in 2022, the team had six wins over nationally ranked opponents.

In college, Dill racked up 201 hits at the University of Kentucky, 57 stolen bases, and a batting average of .330. All of these stats rank in the top 10 in program history.

