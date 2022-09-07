Coaches assess WAC’s new basketball resume seeding system

The collegiate basketball world has followed the same seeding system for postseason tournaments for years.
More conference wins equals a better seed or rank for the tournament. With this system, more victories would increase a team’s chance to win a conference championship and help secure a ticket to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament — basketball’s biggest stage.
However, institutions in the Western Athletic Conference may want to restrategize their path to the championship and a potential automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
UTA’s realignment to the WAC isn’t the only new aspect it’ll be experiencing this year, as the conference introduces a new resume seeding system for its basketball season.
Just weeks after UTA joined the WAC in July, the conference announced it would break from the traditional win-loss system and adopt a data-driven algorithm for its postseason tournament seeding. The new formula, called the resume seeding system, considers the quality of opponents played using the NCAA Evaluation Tool — also known as NET ranking.
The system pulls various data points like strength of schedule, wins, losses and the opponent’s NET ranking.
But coaches are cautious of the unfamiliar formatting.
“I’m still trying to figure this out, and I don’t really know, per se, what this is going to look like for us,” said Shereka Wright, UTA women’s basketball head coach.
In action, a team with the second-best record in the league may be seeded lower in the postseason because of a weak game resume. But a team with the seventh-best record may be seeded higher if it has more impressive wins over difficult teams.
The new system accounts for both conference and nonconference achievements, so the WAC will reward season-long play and incentivize tougher nonconference schedules, according to a conference press release. WAC commissioner Brian Thornton and basketball associate commissioner Drew Speraw worked with Ken Pomeroy of kenpom.com to make the formula.
The conference is trying to create a system that adds value to games, Speraw said. In the NCAA’s eyes, all games are equal, but the new system changes that.
Greg Young, UTA men’s basketball head coach, said he likes that the WAC has a plan for the NCAA Tournament, but he’s reserving judgment until he sees the system work in a regular season.
Wright is still hazy on a few things about the system, but she said she’ll eventually understand it more once the format is in play.
Speraw said the goal for all conferences is success at the NCAA Tournament, and to achieve that, one needs to examine how teams are earning high seeds.
“We’re really trying to promote our team, and we can go about it the way that it’s always been done, or we can look at it from a different lens,” he said.
It was important to use data for the formula to figure out how its teams can advance and become successful in the NCAA Tournament, which creates value for the conference and its institutions, Speraw said.
The winner of the WAC tournament solely enters the NCAA Tournament in March as the conference’s representative. However, teams who didn’t win the conference championship can nab a spot in March Madness through at-large bids. These teams are picked by the NCAA selection committee.
As a mid-major conference, the WAC rarely sends at-large bids to March Madness. The last time the conference sent an at-large team to the NCAA was with Utah State University, currently a Mountain West Conference member, in 2010.
UTA women’s basketball team advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season as the No. 14 seed by winning the Sun Belt Conference final, but they fell to No. 3 seed Iowa State University in the first round.
The men’s basketball team lost the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament last season, but the WAC’s seeding system might increase UTA’s chances of achieving a higher seed.
Young said the system will benefit the university long-term because it has a relatively high NET ranking every year due to its nonconference schedule.
Last season, the men’s basketball team played in its nonconference schedule against schools with NET rankings in the top 40 out of 358 in Division I, such as the University of Oklahoma and San Diego State University.
The Lady Mavericks also played against high-ranking schools in their nonconference schedule last season like Baylor University, which placed eighth out of 356 in women’s basketball Division I.
“So if you’re playing those games, you’re playing higher NET-ranked teams, [and] you’re [going to] have a higher NET ranking,” Young said.
This season’s nonconference schedule is still in the air for the men’s basketball team. Its 2022-2023 nonconference schedule is incomplete as of publication.
The Lady Mavericks announced Aug. 22 their 2022-2023 nonconference schedule, which includes five teams that made it to the NCAA Tournament last season and three teams that played in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
Wright said she believes the new system will benefit UTA. There are different ways to utilize the system, and recruiting is one of them.
The WAC’s resume seeding system is a factor in recruiting in Texas because it’s different and unique, Wright said. There might be players who don’t care for it and others who do, but the system is something that sets the conference apart.
Basketball is ever-changing, she said. It’s about trial and error, and the new system is just WAC trying something new to see if it will be best for the conference.
Young said the current consensus among coaches he’s talked to is they’re going to do what’s best for their programs.
The uncertainty in the system shake-up is stressful for Wright and her staff, but they’ll make it work, she said.
“The biggest piece of it is to focus on your team, and how did your team grow in each of those games and focus on that one game at a time,” Wright said.
