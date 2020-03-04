Clash of the coaches: Chris Ogden faces former UTA coach Scott Cross

TROY, Ala. — On a night dubbed Super Tuesday in the Sun Belt Conference, UTA versus Troy University marked the long-awaited reunion between the Mavericks and former head coach Scott Cross.
Cross has deep roots in UTA. He spent over half of his life as a Maverick; 23 altogether and 12 as head coach.
But when UTA took the court against Troy, he had to put those memories away. He’s a Trojan now.
Cross and his staff were fired from UTA in March 2018 because of the program’s inability to break into the NCAA tournament. He compiled a 225-161 record over 12 seasons.
Chris Ogden took over the program a month later with his sights set on dancing in March and gaining the trust of the UTA community.
Following Cross’ departure, Ogden and the athletic department faced backlash. Many fans, donors and Maverick Club members said they would pull their support from the men’s basketball team.
Ogden put that away in his introductory press conference.
“This is not just about me; this is not just about the team we put on the floor,” he said after being hired. “I want the city of Arlington, I want everybody from the barista that gave me coffee yesterday to the mailman to come to games and feel a part of it.”
Some even wished ill upon the men’s basketball team and Ogden that inaugural season, but Cross credited him.
“There’s no hard feelings at all there,” Cross said. “He did a great job with the team last year.”
In his first year as head coach, Ogden led the Mavericks all the way to the Sun Belt championship final as the second seed after being picked to finish second-to-last. He guided the team to a 17-16 overall record and a 12-6 conference record.
The two coaches went head-to-head for the first time on Tuesday. But Cross wasn’t only facing his alma mater, he was facing a longtime friend in associate head coach Greg Young and former players in sophomore David Azore and Derrick Obasohan, who currently serves as the team’s player development coordinator.
Young said the matchup made him a little uncomfortable from a certain standpoint.
“Not in a bad way, it’s just you know, I root for Scott, root for his family, except those times when you have to play him now,” Young said. “You always hate to play friends, but you really don’t like to play people that were instrumental in your life and your coaching career.”
Young was part of Cross’ staff that was fired in 2018. He was brought back on by Ogden two months later but not before asking Cross for his blessing to take the position.
“I’ve been blessed that I obviously got to work with coach Cross for 10 years and have a lot of success,” Young said. “Now that [Ogden] has given me the opportunity to come back and work with him, it’s been a blessing.”
In his first game against UTA, Cross had hopes of ending the season on a positive note. Troy was defeated 78-64, bringing their season to a close as the last place team in the conference with an overall record of 9-22.
Troy senior guard Charles Norman said he knew of the history between Cross and UTA going in, so he wanted to win for him.
“I wanted to fight for coach,” Norman said. “We all wanted to fight for coach.”
Any time a coach takes over a new program, it’s hard, Young said. It takes time to get things going and implement a certain style of play, which Cross is slowly starting to do.
“You could see [that] tonight, as shorthanded as they were, how hard they play, how hard they move,” Young said. “They’ll have this thing rolling, I have no doubt. All it does is just make the Sun Belt really really hard because you’ve got another real quality coach.”
Before returning to the Sun Belt, Cross spent a year at Texas Christian University as an assistant coach. There, he grew because he believed God had a plan for him.
Proverbs 16:3 is a verse that Cross has lived by.
“Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and your plans will succeed.”
He stood by that verse after he was fired, during his stint at TCU and when he took the job at Troy.
A trio of fans he gained throughout his career made the 700-mile trek to Alabama to watch the two teams face off Tuesday.
Donor Will Frame attends every men’s basketball game — home or away — but this particular one was circled on his calendar for months.
“Will is one of the most loyal guys that I’ve ever seen in my life,” Cross said. “UT Arlington is very lucky to have those types of supporters in the program that’ll travel wherever to watch them play.”
Frame sat on the UTA side, sporting a UTA shirt with a Troy pin clipped on just above the Maverick logo.
“I wanted to show support for coach Cross,” Frame said. “He was our coach for 12 years.”
Cross had success at UTA, but it’s Ogden’s show now — and they’ll both be battling out for an NCAA bid in the coming years.
“The job he did here at UT Arlington, I’m only trying to build on that,” Ogden said.
