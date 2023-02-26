'Cash Money': Redshirt senior lands buzzer beater to seal Graduate Day win

In the Mavericks’ last home game of their hectic season, they saved the best for last.
After redshirt junior guard Marion Humphrey missed a pull-up jumper with two seconds remaining, redshirt senior guard Aaron Cash tipped in the game-winning shot at the buzzer, sealing a thrilling 71-69 overtime victory for the men’s basketball team
“CASH MONEY! CASH MONEY!” chants could be heard in the gallows of the arena following the game. Players and coaches alike poured into the locker room to celebrate the win.
Cash led the team with 17 points, while graduate guard Pedro Castro had his first double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Cash and Castro were recognized pregame, as both athletes are on track to complete their graduate degrees this year. Cash is in his first season with the Mavericks, and Castro is in his fourth.
“Senior Day, what better way than for those seniors to finish it up,” interim head coach Royce Johnson said postgame.
Cash and Castro combined for eight of the team’s 10 points in overtime, guiding UTA to a victory in the final home game of their careers. Castro said postgame he was trying to stay aggressive and do what the team needed to pick up a win.
Castro was appreciative of his teammates for encouraging him. “I'm grateful and thankful,” he said. “Shout out to all of them for making the night so special for me.”
Cash said postgame the team struggled in the first half — a theme this season — but they came together in the second half and overtime. “I’m just glad we got to finish out the game strong,” he said with a smile.
The Mavericks won the game despite not shooting a free throw for nearly all of the regulation. Their first free throw attempt came with 25 seconds remaining in the second half.
Johnson said the team isn’t afraid of the stat sheet, which has been a trend since he took over. The conference has good teams, and he said every game will be different, so the team’s not going to make excuses.
“It's not gonna be anything on the box scores that we can point to to say we lost the game,” Johnson said. “If we lose, they just outplayed us.”
It’s been an up-and-down season for UTA. After starting conference play 0-5, the Mavericks have won six of their last 11 games to build momentum ahead of the conference tournament in Las Vegas from March 7 through 11.
But even with the team turning the corner, it’s had to deal with a coaching change. Greg Young was fired with six games remaining in the season. With Young gone, Johnson has stepped into the interim head coach position. After Saturday’s win, he made it clear his and his players’ focus is on this season.
“Four in Vegas.” That’s been the goal since Johnson assumed the position. Four games, the amount necessary to win the conference tournament and take this lone chance to win a championship.
“We don't know if we have a chance next year. I don't know if I'll be here. [Cash] don’t know if he'll be here. We know we're here now,” Johnson said. “We want to win a championship, and that's what we're gonna keep working hard to do.”
The Mavericks will wrap up their regular season with two road games, starting with a 7 p.m. Wednesday matchup with Utah Valley University, then a 9 p.m. Friday game with Seattle University before heading to the conference tournament in Las Vegas.
“We're gonna be a threat in Vegas,” Johnson said. “This team is starting to come together. They’re challenging each other. It sounds like a winning bench right now.”
