Career-high performances boost Dallas Wings in 1-1 week

The Dallas Wings kept their playoff hopes alive with a 1-1 week, which included a home loss to the Washington Mystics and a road victory against the Atlanta Dream.
With eight teams making the playoffs, the Wings currently sit sixth in the league, a half-game ahead of the Phoenix Mercury in seventh. They are a game and a half ahead of the first team out of the playoffs, the Dream, currently in ninth place.
The week was highlighted by a pair of career-high performances. Center Teaira McCowan scored 27 points in Dallas’ 87-77 loss to Washington, while forward Kayla Thornton scored a 21 in Saturday’s 81-68 win over Atlanta.
Washington 87, Dallas 77
It was another home loss for the Wings, whose five home wins are tied for second-least in the Women’s National Basketball Association.
Head coach Vickie Johnson said the team focused on three words going into Thursday’s game: energy, effort and focus. Yet, as the dust settled from another frustrating loss, Johnson was honest.
“I didn’t feel like we came ready to play tonight,” she said postgame.
Washington made eight of their first ten shots en route to a 20-point halftime lead, headlined by 64.7% shooting in the first half. Dallas came out firing to start the second half but were unable to follow through in the first twenty minutes.
An area of strength for Dallas was offensive rebounding. The Wings had 17 offensive boards, including seven from McCowan alone. She finished the game with 27 points and 11 rebounds.
“I just wanted to attack the rebounds,” McCowan said postgame. “Last couple games, I haven't been rebounding very well. So tonight, I made an extra effort to go and grab as many as I could and I feel like I did a good job.”
Johnson pointed out the teams’ 14 assists and said they needed to do better, stressing patience on offense.
Johnson said the McCowan is a walking double-double and other teams often throw two or three defenders at her to try and slow her down. McCowan’s ability to pass out of double and triple teams is part of what makes her a special player, she said.
While the result of the game may not have been what the team wanted, they stayed with the fans postgame. Guards Arike Ogunbowale, Veronica Burton and center Charli Collier stayed for over an hour signing autographs for hundreds of fans inside the College Park Center.
The trio signed balls, posters, took pictures, and shared laughs with fans as the night went on, showing that the game’s much bigger than wins and losses.
Dallas 81, Atlanta 68
The Wings bounced back less than 48 hours later, earning a 13-point road victory over the team that was neck-and-neck with Dallas for the eighth and final playoff spot.
The teams entered Saturday’s matchup just a half-game apart, with Dallas at 12-16 and Atlanta at 12-17.
McCowan said the team is excited and ready to play every night as the team fights for their playoff berth.
Thornton’s 21 points tied Ogunbowale for most on the team. Ogunbowale also had eight assists, as well as tying her career-high with five steals.
Thornton thanked God and her teammates for her performance following her career game, saying the team came together to get the win.
“Tonight, I thought we played a great basketball game, all the way around,” Johnson said. “Atlanta’s a good team, a very good team with a young core, but we came out and were focused from the very beginning.”
The Wings stole the ball 17 times, marking a season-high and the most steals in a game since the team relocated to Dallas in 2015.
McCowan continued her dominance as well, notching 14 points and 14 rebounds in a season-high 35 minutes played.
“Every game matters, every possession matters,” Ogunbowale said postgame. “Play every game like it’s the championship game because we’re fighting for a spot in the playoffs.”
The Wings will return to action 8 p.m. on Tuesday against the Chicago Sky.
