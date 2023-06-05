Brittney Griner returns, Dallas Wings set to face off Phoenix Mercury

When the Dallas Wings face the Phoenix Mercury at 7 p.m. Wednesday, it will be the first time the Mercury’s Brittney Griner steps on College Park Center’s floor since May 29, 2021. Since her last game in Arlington over two years ago, Griner has had to persevere through adversity.
She was detained in Russia after Russian officials allegedly found drugs in her luggage, according to The New York Times. Griner, who had planned to play in Russia professionally during the WNBA’s offseason, pleaded guilty to drug charges in July 2022, almost five months after she was first detained.
After 294 days of detention, Griner came home last December following a “prisoner swap” President Joe Biden agreed to with Russia. Currently, Griner is averaging 22 points and 8.8 rebounds a game.
At a Monday press conference, Griner said her return to the league has gone better than she expected and that she’s not as tired as she was in the first two games. “It's actually been going really well. I'm really happy,” she said.
After missing the entire 2022 season, Griner has bounced back. Her 22.0 points per game average ranks fourth in the league and her 8.8 rebounds per game ranks eighth. Despite her personal success, the Mercury has only won one of its first four games.
Phoenix’s last game, a 99-93 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Sparks left Griner dissatisfied, but she said the team is noticing where it’s making mistakes. “I think that's what makes it more frustrating, when you look at it it's not some complicated problem. It's something simple,” she said. “I'm glad it's simple, but it's frustrating.”
As the Mercury come to Arlington for a two-game trip, they’ll face a Dallas Wings team coming off two close road losses. Dallas (3-3) has won both of its home games and will look to build momentum against a struggling Mercury team.
Griner has roots in the area. She grew up in Houston and went to college at Baylor University. With the Wings being the only Texas WNBA team, games at College Park are a chance for her family to see her play.
“I got all my family in Houston coming. I have all my family from Little Rock, Arkansas, driving down. So it's gonna be a good time. Sorry if you can't find tickets. I may have took them off,” she said, chuckling.
Throughout her return to the league, Griner has seen support from all over the world. Earlier this season, she met a fan from Alaska in an autograph line in Los Angeles, and her wife said there were people from other countries in the stands cheering her on. Another fan started crying when they got to see Griner.
“It just goes to show how much they really care,” Griner said. “[They] invest in you as a person besides just the basketball player, how they really care about you. It just lets me know that I'm in the right organization and lets me know that I'm in the right place.”
@isaacappelt
