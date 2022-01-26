Brittany Wyllie expands her new role as sports information director for softball, women’s golf

Brittany Wyllie, former UTA softball player, played from 2017-2020, but her final season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When Wyllie graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting in May 2020, she took some journalism classes and knew she wanted to stay involved in sports, she said.
Her opportunity came when Jason MacBain, associate athletic director for communications, was a guest speaker at one of her classes.
“I explained to him that it was my last semester, and I was gonna be done playing, and then he told me just to keep in touch with him over summer,” Wyllie said.
She didn’t have to wait long. Wyllie is now the sports information director for softball and women’s golf. She manages most of UTA Athletics’ social media account activities.
A sports information director connects sports teams and athletes with the media, according to Indeed.
MacBain saw a little bit of himself in her from their first interactions, he said. He noticed her work ethic before she became a sports information director and felt she would not let him down.
“She’s very wise, and she’s very professional beyond her years which always shocks me,” he said.
Wyllie started with the program as a part-time sports information director last year after MacBain offered her the position to help softball during the 2020 winter break. She started working full time with the department in September 2021.
While playing, she never understood what a sports information director was.
“I already had so much respect for people behind the scenes and what they do to make us look good and sound good,” Wyllie said.
She aims to grow their followers and gain more traction. The softball account has gained thousands of followers in the past eight to nine months.
She’s helped take UTA’s social media to a different level by keeping a consistent tone on all social platforms, whether wording or phrasing, which the department never had before, MacBain said. Wyllie has impacted UTA Athletics with her expertise and comfort level in producing content on social media.
“Social media is going to be around for forever,” Wyllie said. “It’s actually taking a bigger turn even now, just because everyone is on social media all the time.”
Wyllie said the transition from playing softball to being a director was hard.
As a sports information director, she said one needs to have a set schedule, and she has always been organized, which helps with her job.
Wyllie is the main reason people know UTA has a softball team, said junior outfielder Reagan Hukill, who played with Wyllie during her senior year.
She keeps up with the team’s media and photo shoot days, Hukill said.
Wyllie has influenced her with her knowledge of UTA softball and how to prepare for practice every day, she said.
“As a freshman, you’re a little scared of everybody, especially the seniors,” she said. “But when Brittany started talking to us, she wasn’t one of those scary, overpowering seniors.”
Hukill said she and Wyllie got close during the pandemic. They talked daily, and Wyllie supported her anytime.
“I’m super excited for everyone else to meet her and get the same impact that she had on me on themselves,” Hukill said.
