Boxing champion stays undefeated to defend lightweight title at College Park Center

From the chime of the opening bell to the fans harmonizing with the ring announcer voicing “It’s time for the main event of the evening,” boxing fans packed out the stands at College Park Center echoing oohs and aahs as William Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) delivered three vicious body shots to put away Jamie Arboleda (19-3, 14 KOs) to highlight the four-card main event Saturday.

William Zepeda stays undefeated to defend title

Zepeda’s stoppage over Arboleda came at the 2:16 mark of the second round. Arboleda got off to a positive start when the bell rang, landing some early shots on Zepeda to start the fight. The crowd showered Arboleda with boos before chanting “Mexico, Mexico, Mexico,” as the fan favorite Zepeda started to find his footing.

“We believed it was going to be a very difficult fight,” Zepeda said through a translator. “Our plan was to go to his body early and find an opportunity to catch him upstairs, but we ended up catching him with a body shot.”

Although Zepeda was able to end the night early, he said he was surprised that Arboleda continued to get up after knocking him down twice.

“We know that a body shot is brutal, we know that it hurts anyone so that tells me that he came prepared to win,” Zepeda said. “Our strength was a little better tonight and my hat goes off to Arboleda.”

Zepeda said he believes he’s the best in the lightweight division and that he’s going to showcase it one day. Zepeda went out swinging in the main event, landing 40% of his power punches. Eighteen of 44 power punches landed were body shots.

Victor Morales Jr. secures WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Title

Victor Morales Jr. (18-0-1, 9 KOs) defeated Diego De La Hoya (24-2, 11 KOs) by KO. The stoppage came at the 1:08 mark of the second round. The crowd was buzzing with excitement for the co-main event as both fighters touched gloves to start the bout. De La Hoya walked out in red and gold trunks while Morales Jr. sported blue and gold.

The fight started as a chess match with both fighters hesitant to attack, but once both fighters started punishing each other's faces, De La Hoya got reckless and it costed him the fight. Less than five minutes into the bout, De La Hoya hit the mat twice as the ref waved it off.

“That’s how you make a statement,” Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and chairman of Golden Boy Promotions, said alongside Morales Jr. “It was a beautiful left hook and it’s only the beginning.”

Morales Jr. said he’s been saying all week that he was going to go out there and make a statement, and it paid off once he stepped on the gas. He said no one expects an easy fight, but he went out there and worked on what he trained on.

“I knew after the first knockdown I was gonna go to have go right back to him because I knew his legs weren’t there the way he went down,” Morales Jr. said. He said the most dangerous person is the one that just went down and he had to beat him to the punch, and he did.

Earlier in the fight, De La Hoya taunted Morales Jr. by pressing towards Morales Jr. as Morales Jr. laughed it off. Morales Jr. said to him it showed weakness.

“We were gonna work the body, we obviously expected 10 rounds,” Morales Jr. said. “We knew that he was gonna be a little dehydrated from the wake up so we wanted to test his chin early.”

Morales Jr. said winning the title was 17-18 years worth of dedication that he’s poured into the sport from the amateurs to the pros, but that it’s just the beginning. It meant the world to him to go out there and capture the title in front of his friends and family.

Frederick Lawson wins via unanimous decision in super welterweight 8-round bout

Frederick Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs) defeated Estevan Villalobos (16-2-1, 12 KOs) after judges scored the bout 96-94, 96-94 and 97-93. Both fighters wasted no time throwing everything that they had at one another throughout the entire contest. The first half of the fight was all Lawson as he stayed in control, busting up Villalobos mid-way through the fight.

A majority of the fans inside CPC sided with Villalobos as he started wearing down Lawson in the later rounds, dropping his hands. It was now Lawson playing defense against the ropes as Villalobos cut the ring in half, gaining the advantage. In the end, Villalobos’ late surge was not enough to earn him the victory as the crowd showered Lawson with boos with his arms raised in victory.

David Stevens wins Marco Periban unanimously in super middleweight 8-round bout

David Stevens (13-0, 9 KOs) remained undefeated defeating Marco Periban (26-7-1, 17 KOs). The judges scored the fight 78-73, 78-73 and 77-74 giving Stevens the victory. Stevens said he has a lot to work on after his first performance with Golden Boy Promotions but that his coaching was very instrumental in guiding him to victory.

“I feel like I got a little lazy at times, so we’re right back to the gym,” Stevens said.

Stevens slowly gassed out the longer the fight went. Both fighters traded heavy shots, but Stevens did most of his damage early on, landing crucial body blows. Fans cheered in a thunderous roar when Periban stormed back to drop Stevens in round three. It was scored as a knockdown in favor of Periban.

“I’m not really happy with my performance at all,” Stevens said. “Compared to my abilities, I give it like a C, maybe a D, but I’ll be back and better.”

