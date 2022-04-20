Beyond the ballpark: Father and son find their stride

The memories of a father and son playing catch have become cherished moments for baseball head coach Darin Thomas and junior pitcher Ryan Thomas.
The two share a special bond that goes beyond the borders of the baseball field. Darin is Ryan’s father in addition to being his head coach for the past two and a half seasons.
Darin was a member of the baseball coaching staff at Seward County Community College for six years before Ryan was born.
Darin joined the UTA coaching staff in 2001.
Ryan said he always went to the games growing up and always rooted for UTA.
Darin said that Ryan was always around baseball when he was younger. He often made elaborate plans to get out of school just to go practice hitting.
“He would somehow find a way to have the nurse call me and tell me I need to come pick him up,” Darin said. “Next thing I know, he’s taking batting practice.”
The time put in as a youth led Ryan to have a prominent career during his high school years.
While attending Mansfield High School, Ryan earned three letter years on the baseball team, while compiling a 2.00 ERA and an 8-2 record.
Randy Davis, Mansfield baseball head coach, recounted the skill Ryan had on the pitcher’s mound.
“He was a great teammate,” Davis said. “[With] his competitiveness and knowledge of the game, he was able to have a lot of success.”
He credited Ryan’s work ethic and drive to his father. The time spent around the Mavericks and his dad’s coaching paid off.
“[Ryan] always had a passion for the game [and] always showed up to work,” Davis said. “He just knew what it took to get the most out of his potential.”
Ryan’s success in high school led to further opportunities when he enrolled at Seward County Community College in Kansas.
In his first season with the Saints, Ryan appeared in 10 games with a 6.63 ERA and a 2-9 record.
He improved his numbers his sophomore year, earning a 4-2 record while striking out 42 batters in 35.2 innings pitched.
Ryan deeply desired to see his father succeed while he was away, checking on UTA’s performance despite being in Kansas.
“Even when I played at Seward County, I’d always check the scores and see how they were doing,” Ryan said.
Following his two-year tenure at Seward, Ryan made the jump to UTA for the 2020 season.
The chance for Ryan to play at the school he grew up watching was one that Darin could not pass up.
“I didn’t want him away from home,” Darin said. “I left that up to him, [and] he decided to come here and walk-on.”
Ryan said this opportunity was everything he had been working toward. To play for UTA was what he wanted most.
“It is pretty surreal to know that I’m playing for UTA because it’s what I wanted to do as a kid,” he said.
The first season of the two being together was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the time was still worth the wait.
The two created a separation of dynamics during baseball season. The agreement became to keep baseball and their relationship separate to ensure their time together would not be dominated by the sport.
“We do a good job of keeping the baseball and family thing separate,” Ryan said. “It was a little weird at first, but I’ve gotten used to it.”
The adjustment was odd, but Ryan did his best to fit in with the rest of the team.
“He’s real quiet,” Darin said. “There’s a lot of times I keep forgetting he’s out there. I’m talking to the team, and then I’ll see, ‘Oh yeah, my son’s on the team.’”
Typical home discussion between the two is just like any ordinary conversation between a father and son.
“If I’m on him about anything, it’s about grades,” Darin said. “Off the field, we don’t talk about [baseball] much.”
The 2021 season was more difficult for Ryan due to his lingering arm injury. He chose to medically redshirt to gain another year of eligibility on top of the year granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19.
The knowledge that Ryan would sit out for a while factored into Darin’s decision to bring him onto the team initially.
“He can rehab here,” Darin said. “I didn’t know [if it was] going to be three years or two years of rehab, but it’s been kind of an odd journey.”
Once again, the time spent together fighting through rehab and an ongoing season allowed the two to grow closer.
If Ryan was somewhere else, Darin said he wouldn’t have been able to be there for him as much.
“It’s just the fact of being around him and seeing him and kind of making up for lost time,” he said.
The first time pitching for Ryan since his injuries sidelined him was a moment that brought the father out of coach Thomas’ shell, showing just how much seeing his son persevere meant to him.
“Whenever I had my first outing this year back from surgery, he came up to me and told me he was proud of me,” Ryan said.
The feeling of witnessing his son push through adversity was one that Darin feels all fathers deeply desire to see for themselves.
“Regardless of what the situation is, you just want your kid to be happy,” he said. “You want them to do well.”
Ryan does his best to blend in with the rest of his teammates without elevated pressure.
“I just tried to show up every day and be one of the guys [and] have my teammates know that I’m not like the prototypical coach’s son,” Ryan said.
The expectation that he would use his position as the coach’s son to his advantage in situations was never felt by Darin either.
“He just wants to be on the team. He doesn’t want to be the coach’s son,” Darin said.
